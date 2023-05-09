ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern will travel to Oregon for the opening round of the NAIA national softball tournament.

The Red Raiders, which earned the No. 2 seed in the Klamath Falls, Oregon pod, will face Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) in their first game at 3 p.m. Central Time Monday. In the second game Monday, host Oregon Tech, the top seed, will play Saint Xavier (Ill.)

The winners will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 in the double-elimination bracket, while the losers will square off in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m.

The pod's championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the 42nd annual NAIA Softball World Series, May 25-31 in Columbus, Ga..

12th ranked Northwestern, which finished 46-8 overall and 18-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, earned an automatic bid to the national tournament after winning the regular season league title. The Raiders lost to Midland in the finals of the conference tournament series Saturday.

Junior infielder Gwen Mikkelsen was named the GPAC Player-of-the-Year, and Shane Bouman was named from Northwestern was named the league's Coach-of-the-Year Tuesday.

No. 3-seeded Embry-Riddle, currently receiving votes in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll, hail from the California Pacific Conference (Cal Pac). The Eagles compiled a record of 37-14 (23-3 Cal Pac) and won the conference tournament and regular season titles to earn an automatic bid to the NAIA tournament. The Eagles have won 11 of their last 13 outings.

Northwestern is making its fourth NAIA tournament appearance, last earning a berth in 2018. The Raiders hold a 3-6 record all-time in the national tournament.