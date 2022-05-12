SPORTS BRIEFS: Northwestern lands four on GPAC softball first team

GPAC softball honors announced

SIOUX CITY — The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced on Thursday its All-Conference softball selections, and all four area schools had at least one first-team honoree.

Morningside had three in Morgan Nixon, Lexie Stolen and Sydney Petersen. Nixon and Stolen are three-time all-league designees, with Petersen picking up her first loop postseason award.

All three ladies were the Top 3 hitters in RBIs. Stolen led the Mustangs with 49, while Nixon had 41 and Petersen 32.

Nixon hit a team-high nine home runs and Stolen smacked eight homers.

Northwestern had four on the First Team. Those Red Raiders were Jennifer Boeve, Kameryn Etherington, Bri Giordano and Jordyn Kramer.

Boeve started and played in all 50 games for the Raiders, proving to be a valuable piece to their success. She notched a .996 fielding percentage, which ranked first on the team for qualifying players.

Giordano finished second in the GPAC in batting average at .442, that mark is tied for fifth in program history for a single season.

Etherington threw a five-inning no-hitter on March 7 against Roosevelt (Ill.). She finished with the seventh most strikeouts in a single season in program history with 140. Her 38 appearances ranks second all-time for a single season.

Kramer fourth on the team in batting average with a .368 mark. Kramer's 39 RBIs was good for eighth in the GPAC, and her four triples on the season Kramer tied her for fourth in the GPAC.

Briar Cliff's lone representative on the First Team was senior Josie Chronic.

Dordt junior pitcher Abby Kraemer was the final area honoree on the First Team. Kraemer was 16-10 with a 1.24 ERA. She struck out 204 batters in 169 2/3 innings.

Here’s a rundown of GPAC area Second-Teamers: Gwen Mikkelsen (Northwestern), Kylee Lukes (Briar Cliff), Ellie Cropley (Morningside), Grace Buffington (Morningside) and Karli Olsen (Dordt).

USD wins Summit tourney opener

BROOKINGS, S.D.—South Dakota rallied for three runs in the fifth and held on late to defeat Kansas City in the first game of the Summit League Tournament Thursday on the campus of South Dakota State.

The fourth-seeded Coyotes (28-23) advance to the four-team, double-elimination portion of the event. They will face top-seeded South Dakota State later this week. They were slated to play Thursday evening, but the weather washed that out.

South Dakota shortstop Lauren Eamiguel had an RBI double in the fourth, gave the Coyotes the lead with a ball in play in the fifth, and made a few web gems defensively to lead South Dakota to its first win against Kansas City in four tries. The fifth-seeded Roos (13-34) swept a three-game series at home against South Dakota Saturday to conclude the regular season.

South Dakota starter Clara Edwards found herself in a 3-0 hole through two innings. Kansas City scored an unearned run in the first, but laced seven hits in its first 12 at bats. Fortunately for South Dakota, line drives led to inning-ending double plays in the first and third innings.

But Edwards settled in and didn’t allow another hit until there were two outs in the final inning. The Roos loaded the bases in the seventh, but Edwards got Kansas City’s number three hitter, Ally Vonfeldt, to foul out to Jadyn DeWitte at first base for the final out.

Edwards (16-13) earned her 16th win of the season, which is tied for the seventh-most in program history. Eamiguel is 8-for-22 (.364) with three RBIs in seven career Summit League Tournament starts. She reached a ball hit up the middle, spun and had DeWitte pick her throw at first to get the Roos’ leadoff batter in the sixth. She also spun the line-drive double play in the third.

