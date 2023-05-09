SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—The University of South Dakota's Aleesia Sainz was named Summit League Softball Player of the Year.

The senior third baseman is the first Coyote to earn Summit Player of the Year honors and the third Coyote since 2009 to be named league MVP. She is now a two-time, first-team all-Summit League honoree after a vote by the league’s head coaches on Tuesday gave Sainz her most recent honors.

Sainz, a native of Casa Grande, Ariz., led the conference with a .420 average and a 1.236 OPS during league games. She reached base in 18 of 20 Summit League games, was second in the league with 21 RBIs and hit two home runs. A fifth-year senior, Sainz also had more assists on defense than any other Summit League player this season.

“(Aleesia) is deserving of this award in so many ways. She is among the best in the conference both offensively and defensively. She is a threat on the bases. She is our leader," said USD head coach Robert Wagner.

“Aleesia was clearly our offensive and defensive player of the year and I’m so happy the league recognized her for her accomplishments. It is such an honor for Aleesia and our program.”

Along with Sainz, fifth-year senior center fielder Courtney Wilson and sophomore pitcher Clara Edwards were first-team all-Summit League selections while junior right fielder Gabby Moser and freshman infielder Delaney White earned second-team honors. Junior catcher Bela Goerke and senior designated player Jordyn Pender were named honorable mention.

Wilson, who has over 200 career hits at USD, has now been named all-Summit League three years in a row, and Edwards was a second-teamer as a freshman last season. Edwards started 13 of 17 conference games for USD and finished with a 7-4 record and 1.74 ERA.