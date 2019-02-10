CHARLESTON, S.C. | South Dakota’s softball team scored five runs in the seventh inning while rallying for an 8-6 win over Charleston Southern Sunday to conclude action at the CSU Tournament.
Coach Robert Wagner’s Coyotes trailed 6-3 before the seven-run outburst. Jamie Holscher singled to lead off the seventh and with one out, her pinch-runner, Ana Iliopoulos, reached second base on Lauren Eamiguel’s single.
Both runners scored on Jadyn DeWitte’s two-run single to pull USD within 6-5 and Ashtyn Blakeman struck out, but reached when Charleston Southern catcher Caitlyn Emerson dropped the third strike, resulting on a passed ball. Alert running took Blakeman to second base.
Pinch-running for DeWitte, Alexis Egan took third on that passed ball, then scored the tying run on Camille Fowler’s sacrifice fly. Alyssa Fernandez was hit by a pitch and scored along with Egan when right fielder Meghan Gagliano dropped a fly ball hit by Dustie Durham.
Jamie Holscher was 3-for-3 as South Dakota concluded the tournament with a 4-1 record. Eamiguel’s 2-for-3 slate included a two-run home run in the second inning that tied the game, 2-2.
Durham claimed the pitching win with 4 2/3 innings of relief. She allowed two earned runs, four hits and one while striking out one.
South Dakota will begin a three-day run at the EMU Madeira Invitational Friday at Madeira Beach, Fla.