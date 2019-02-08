CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Dakota softball rebounded from a tough opening-game loss to beat previously unbeaten and tournament host Charleston Southern Friday on the Coyotes’ first day of the 2019 season at the Willie Jewell Invitational.
Dayton downed USD 4-3 in nine innings in the opener before the Coyotes earned an 8-2 win against Charleston Southern.
South Dakota senior pitcher Dustie Durham went 5-for-8 on Friday with two triples, a double and four RBIs. She also tossed a complete game against Charleston Southern, scattering eight hits and striking out six.
It was also an impressive debut for freshman Jadyn DeWitte who was in line to be the hero against Dayton (2-1). DeWitte singled in her first collegiate at bat, drew a walk in her second, and delivered an RBI double in her third that gave USD a 3-1 lead against the Flyers heading into the seventh inning.
USD sophomore pitcher Sarah Lisko drew the opening-game assignment and took a three-hitter into the seventh inning. All three hits had come back in the second inning. But an error and a hit by pitch put the tying runs on and Megan Gist brought them home with a two-out, game-tying double that just got past Coyote left fielder Ashtyn Blakeman.
South Dakota used a three-run fifth to take a 5-1 lead against Charleston Southern in the nightcap. Durham had an RBI single, Jessica Rogers hit a sacrifice fly to right, and Jamie Holscher delivered a two-out RBI. Shortstop Lauren Eamiguel tacked on two more insurance runs in the seventh with a base hit to center.
Saturday, South Dakota softball ran its record to 3-1 with convincing five-inning wins against Dayton and Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday on day two of the Willie Jewell Invitational. Scores were 18-0 and 13-2.
South Dakota pounded out 16 hits in just four frames against Dayton, which included a 10-run fourth inning.
Durham, the winning pitcher, backed up yesterday’s debut by going 2-for-4 including a grand slam home run as part of that fourth inning against Dayton. She also tossed a five-hit shutout in the circle, striking out one and walking no one.
Lauren Wobken also went deep for the Coyotes, belting a solo home run to left center in the third inning that extended the lead to 7-0. It was the second career home run for the sophomore who tied career highs with three hits and three RBIs.
Holscher did a little bit of everything Saturday. She played first base in game one, doubled in each of the first two innings and drove in three runs against the Flyers. She roamed right field in game two and went 3-for-3 at the plate against UMES with two runs scored.
The Coyotes scored four runs in the top of the first against the Hawks (0-3), highlighted by a sacrifice squeeze by Durham followed up by an RBI single by Jessica Rogers. Wobken added an RBI single later in the inning.
Ashtyn Blakeman’s two-run single made it 6-0 in the third. Rogers produced a sacrifice fly in the fourth that made it 7-0. Dylan Underwood’s two-run double highlighted a six-run fifth.
A two-out error in the last inning was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect day. It allowed two runs to score and spoiled Alexis Devers’ bid for her first collegiate shutout. Devers (1-0) allowed just three hits – all singles – and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings of work. Lisko recorded the final out.
The Coyotes will conclude the tournament Sunday, facing Charleston Southern at noon.