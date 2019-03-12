TUCSON, Ariz. | Alyssa Nilssen’s three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning erased a 2-1 deficit and triggered Viterbo to Monday’s 5-4 win over Dordt.
Hailey Heeringa had scored on an error in the top of the second for Dordt (3-7) and Marissa VandenBerg homered for a 2-1 lead in the third. The Defenders trailed 5-2 before Natalie Vos’ two-run single in the seventh.
VALLEY CITY STATE 8, DORDT 0: Emily Smith and Emilee Wilson combined on a two-hitter and eight strikeouts as Valley City State blanked Dordt Monday in Tucson, Ariz.
Marissa VandenBerg hit a leadoff single for Dordt in the first inning. The Defenders trailed 7-0 when Carley De Roin singled in the fifth and took third when Valley City State’s center fielder had an errant throw that put on a ball hit by Kenzie Cunard, but the two runners were stranded.
SAINT XAVIER 10, NORTHWESTERN 4: Northwestern’s softball team slipped to 7-10 on the season following Monday’s 10-4 loss in Tucson, Ariz.
Jordyn Kramer pulled the Red Raiders within 7-2 with a two-run double in the fourth inning. Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School athlete Amber Schubert delivered an RBI double in the fifth.
Kramer and Schubert each recorded two hits and combined for three RBIs. Madison Beaver also recorded two hits.