Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Alexys Jones had a home run in each game of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader for the Sioux City East High School softball team in a pair of wins over West in a Missouri River Athletic Conference play at East High School.

East won by scores of 15-3 and 13-7.

Jones ended the two-game set with seven total RBIs, and Olivia Mentzer drove in six runs across the two games for East (2-1).

Mentzer and Lexi Plathe were the winning pitchers and held West (2-2) to 10 hits combined while East went for 16 hits as a team in Game 1 and tallied 11 in Game 2.

Le Mars 17-20, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2-0: Le Mars exploded for double-digit runs each game of a Missouri Athletic Conference doubleheder at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs.

Le Mars (3-1) scored 12 runs in the first inning of Game 1 and then put up 13 in the first frme of Game 2.

Both games ended early via the run differential runs.

Brenna Leraas and Kylie Hofmann were the winning pitchers. The two combined to allow just three hits to Lincoln (2-4) batters.

Libby Leraas hit safely in five of six at-bats plus drew a walk and had six RBIs between the two games. Charli Grosenheider drove in five Bulldog runs in total.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-13, Council Bluff-Jefferson 1-1: The Warriors dominated both ends of the Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader in Sergeant Bluff.

Brooklyn Ocker and Emma Crooks each pitched complete games for SB-L (3-1) in the wins. Warriors' leadoff hitter Addison Wheeler went for a combined six RBIs.

Jefferson (0-4) had 12 hits across the two games, but could only drive one run across in each.

SC North 4, Bishop Heelan 1: North was able to take one game on Heelan during a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader. No score was reported from Game 2.

North (2-1) went for four runs on four hits while Heeln (0-1) had just one hit in the loss.

Baseball

Bishop Heelan 6-0, SC North 0-1: Heelan scored all six runs in its Game 1 win over North in the third inning, but the Crusaders' bats went silent in Game 2 as North scored the only run of the game in the nightcap to split a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Briar Cliff University.

Heelan (6-2) got two RBIs from Raiden Ericson in the win, as well as one each from Brady Baker and George Tsiobanos. Jaron Bleeker was the Crusaders' winning pitcher.

North (9-3) had Kal Chamberlain get the Game 2 win as he struck out three and allowed Heelan to scatter three hits. Josh Mogensen drove in Jonathon Wilshire for the lone run of Game 2.

SC East 6-11, SC West 0-0: East posted two shutout wins over West at East High School and saw Jax Theeler throw a five-inning no-hitter in Game 2. Theeler struck out 12 in the outing.

East (5-5) got four RBIs from Blake Patino and one from Kason Clayborne in the opener and saw six differnt players drive in runs in Game 2. Brecken Schossow was the only Black Raider to finish the game with multiple RBIs as he had two.

West (2-6) had four hits and drew and two walks in Game 1 and had three get on base via walk against Theeler.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 5-5, Le Mars 1-7: Le Mars bounced back from a Game 1 loss to earn a split of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader in Council Bluffs.

Le Mars (5-4) saw Lincoln (4-5) score four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead in the opening game after the sides went into the inning tied at one.

In the second game, Le Mars scored seven runs over the first two innings to set the table for the victory.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9-13, Council Bluffs Jefferson 1-0: Sergeant Bluff-Luton allowed CB Jefferson just one run over the course of both games of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheder in Sergeant Bluff.

The Warriors (7-2) scored twice in the first inning of Game 1 and tacked on seven more. In Game 2, SB-L put up five in the second and eight in the third to pave the way to victory in a game where pitcher Brayden Kerr didn't allow Jefferson a hit. Tanner Kleene got the Game 1 win. Tate Loffswold and Scott Krolle has two RBIs each in the Game 2 victory.

Jefferson dropped to 1-8 on the season with the pair of losses.