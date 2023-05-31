Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Teagan Treglia threw a six-inning perfect game for her Sioux City East High School softball team as the Black Raiders took a pair of 10-0 six-inning wins over Counciln Bluffs Lincoln during a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at East High School on Tuesday.

Treglia struck out 11 in the contest. East (7-1, 5-1 MRAC) had Leah Conlon and Bella Gordon drive in two runs each in the Game 2 win.

In the opener, Lexi Plathe got the win for the Black Raiders as she allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout with four strikouts. Olivia Mentzer and Addyson Junge had two RBIs each.

Mentzer was 3-for-4 at the plate for both games with a triple in Game 2 against the Lynx (2-6, 2-4). Bella Gordon added a 3-for-3 hitting effort in the finale.

Le Mars 11-8, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0-1: The Bulldogs had little trouble getting the Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep at hom against CB Jefferson.

Le Mars (7-3, 5-1 MRAC) scored three first-inning runs in each game to get out to early leads. Charli Grosenheider went 6-for-7 combined between the two games with three doubles and eight RBIs.

Kylie Hofmann and Lizzie Koonce got the pitching wins for Le Mars.

Jefferson (1-8, 0-6) scored its only run of the two-game set in the top of the fourth in Game 2, which made it 7-1 Bulldogs.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-13 at Heelan 0-0: Sergeant Bluff-Luton dominated its Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader against Heelan at Scheels Park in Sioux City, trouncing the Crusaders in both games by double digits.

SB-L (6-2, 5-1 MRAC) saw pitcher Brooklyn Ocker allow just one base runner (via a walk) over three innings in Game 1. Regan Herbst tossed five innings in the Game 2 win and allowed one hit and two walks.

Ocker also drove in four runs with her bat in going 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple.

Heelan (1-5, 0-4 MRAC) struke out 11 times over the two-game set.

Baseball

Heelan 5-4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-1: Bishop Heelan stayed atop the Missouri River Athletic Conference with a doubleheader sweep of Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.

Heelan (8-3, 8-2 MRAC) scored four times in Game 1 before SB-L (8-4, 6-4) scored its first run in the top of the sixth inning.

The Warriors were the first to strike in Game 2 with a run in the top of the first, but the Crusaders answered with all four runs coming between the third and fifth frames of Game 2.

Connor Sitzmann and Raiden Ericson were the winning pitchers for Heelan. Brady Baker was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI over the two-game set for the Crusaders.

Le Mars 13-8, Council Bluffs Jefferson 3-7: Le Mars took both games of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader on its home field against Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Le Mars (7-4, 6-4 MRAC) grabbed leads early in both games as Game 1 was 6-1 Bulldogs after two innings of play, and Game 2 saw Le Mars jump out to an 8-1 after two frames.

Trent Marienau pitched into the fifth inning for the win in the opener for the Bulldogs and Carter Baumgartner got the win on the mound in the nightcap.

Ayden Hoag ended the doubleheader with five total RBIs in going 2-for-5 at the plate with a home run.

Jefferson (2-10, 1-9) has 14 hits as a team between the two games.

East 5-9, Council Bluffs Lincoln 2-4: The Black Raiders did enough in both games of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader to hold off Council Bluffs Lincoln in both games at East High School for a home sweep.

East (7-5, 6-4 MRAC) got wins for pitchers Jacob Denker and Lincoln Colling. Colling held Lincoln (4-9, 3-7) to four hits over five innings in Game 2 and Denker allowed just two in five frames of work in the opener.

Colling also did work with the bat in going for four hits over seven at-bats and four RBIs. Brecken Schossow added three RBIs across the two-game set.

North 6-11, West 2-3: North kept pace with Bishop Heelan as the top two teams in the Missouri River Athletic Conference as both teams won both games of doubleheaders on Tuesday.

Eli Cedillo went a combined 2-for-7 between the two games for North (12-3, 8-2 MRAC), but Cedillo made the most of his at-bats by finishing with a combined four RBIs. Lochlin Jackson added three in Game 2.

West (2-9, 2-8) had eight hits each game. Cael Kilberg and Ivan Fuhrer each had four hits apiece between the two games.