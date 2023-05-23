NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School softball team looked and acted like a team that’s been there before.

However, no team has actually been there before, with this being the first sanctioned season of prep softball in South Dakota, the last state in the country to sanction the sport.

Still, the Class A third-seeded Panthers jumped on Sioux Falls Christian, the No. 14 seed, early while starting pitcher Emma Wiese cruised through the Chargers’ lineup and tossed a no-hitter as Dakota Valley clinched a berth to the state tournament in dominating fashion with a 15-0 victory in three innings at Dakota Valley High School on Tuesday in Region 3 of SoDak 16.

“I love it,” said Dakota Valley head coach TC Weinandt. “We’ve told the ladies from Day 1 that everything you do this year is a first. We’ve been waiting for this for years. Now we finally have that chance.

“It’s really exciting. We’ve got some really tough games ahead. There’s a good chance we’re probably going (into the state tournament) as a three-seed, and we’ll have to work our way up.”

Dakota Valley dominated from the get-go.

Five of the Panthers’ first six batters reached and scored to start the game.

“We had to come out and get on them right away. I didn’t want to be chasing the win late,” said Weinandt.

Senior Logan Miller walked to start the game, stole second and scored on a single to left-center by Wiese, who went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored, and two RBIs on top of twirling the no-no in the circle.

“It feels great and really rewarding,” said Miller, who was also impeccable in the field at shortstop. “It feels great that all our hard work has paid off. We have very good hitters. Everyone on our team is good at hitting. Sioux Falls Christian does have good athletes at their school, so I give credit to them. But our bats were really working today.

“As a leadoff hitter, I try to always make it my priority to help my team by getting on base and trying to score to put my team up early. We’ve done a really good job the past few games jumping on (the other team) right away in the first inning.”

Wiese, a senior, struck out four of the 11 Sioux Falls Christian batters she faced.

“We’ve worked really hard to get to this point,” Wiese said. “I’m so proud of all the girls. It’s really cool, especially for this to happen during my senior year.

“We’re really going to have to work hard to get ready for state. I think we can do it, but we’re going to have to work for it. We really bonded. It’s just incredible. We have a lot of trust in each other.”

Only two Chargers hitters reached. Those came on back-to-back walks issued by Wiese, but no other Sioux Falls Christian batters reached.

Dakota Valley (16-8) only hit in two innings after Wiese struck out the side in the top of the third to invoke the 15-run rule and end it.

The Panthers had 24 plate appearances as a team in just two trips to the plate.

In the bottom of the second, seven straight hitters reached and scored.

Miller, whose season batting average is hovering around .700, went 1-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI, a stolen base and a triple.

Dakota Valley used all kinds of ways to score on Sioux Falls Christian (3-10). Chargers’ pitcher Kate Preheim, a freshman, surrendered two walks and three hits -- all singles -- in the first while the Panthers’ defense looked shaky in committing several early errors.

In the second, the Panthers hit five extra-base hits, including back-to-back run-scoring triples by Miller and Wiese, followed by an RBI double by eighth-grade second baseman Madelyn Munch.

“We’re very excited,” Weinandt said. “We’ve been kind of hiding away down here in this part of the state. But we’ve had a school team around here for a long time, whereas other schools around the state to the north have just been doing travel ball, various teams and things like that. We’ve been sort of building for this type of environment.

“We might not have the best talent in the state, but we have the most balanced talent. I have 23 players that can rotate and not miss a step. Kudos to the girls for putting in the time and getting everything ready. I’ve worked with a lot of these girls for years, and we have newcomers that are really enjoying the culture of Dakota Valley softball.”

