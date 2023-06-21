The Sioux City East High School softball team swept Sioux City West identical 12-0 scores in both games of their Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at Sioux City West.

Lexi Plathe and Teagan Treglia each pitched complete games for the Black Raiders (18-8, 14-4 MRAC). Leadoff hitter Gracie Bruening went a combined 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs.

West (4-20, 0-16) had a combined four hits and nine strikeouts across both games.

SC North 9-4, Bishop Heelan 0-10: North splits in Missouri Athletic Conference doubleheader after a surprising comeback from Bishop Heelan in Game 2.

Game 1 started off strong for the for the Stars (15-8, 10-7 MRAC), with Sophie Veranzi hitting safely in both at-bats with a double. Defensively, pitcher Joselyn Vogt pitched a complete game, striking out 12 batters.

In Game 2, however, Heelan (9-14, 6-9) flipped the script with Maddie Gengler, Eliana Ross and Maddie LaFluer all recording homeruns. A combined effort from Makenna Baker and Nora Sealy was able to hold North to only four hits.

Le Mars 3-2, CB Lincoln 0-0: Le Mars snuck two wins past CB-L during their Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at home.

Sarah Brown led the Bulldogs (14-9, 12-6 MRAC) at the plate, putting up a combined four hits across both games with a double. Brenna Leraas impressed from the circle in Game 2, striking out 11 batters.

Lincoln (4-18, 4-12) wasn't able to drive any runs across the plate, despite having a combined seven hits.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-16, CB Jefferson 1-4: SB-L dominated both ends of the Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader against CB Jefferson at the Gale Wickershman Athletic Complex.

Brooklyn Ocker and Elise Evans-Murphy both had solo homeruns in Game 1 for Le Mars (14-9, 12-6 MRAC). Combined pitching efforts in both games proved formidable for Jefferson's batters.

Despite an admirable effort from Morgan Rasmussen in both games, going a combined 4-for-6 at the plate, the Yellow Jackets (10-16, 6-10) couldn't keep up with SB-L.

Class 1A No. 7 Remsen St. Mary's 17, Alta-Aurelia 0: St. Mary's Remsen squashed Alta-Aurelia in a non-conference game.

St. Mary's (17-1) came out hot, scoring 11 runs in the top of the first inning. The Hawks were led offensively by Mya Bunkers with two doubles and Halle Galles with a double and three RBIs.

Their trampling continued, scoring five more runs in the second and one more in the third, ending the contest in only three innings.

The team of Marina Cronin and Josie Schwickerath took the pitching win, with each striking out three batters.

The Alta-Aurelia (6-10) offense has one hit in the loss.

Grisowld 2, Class 2A No. 3 West Monona 0: Griswold pulls out impressive non-conference win over West Monona ay home.

Both Tigers RBIs came from Addison Adams and Makenna Askeland. Karly Millikan was their winning pitcher, striking out nine batters.

West Monona (17-5) was only able to rally three hits in the seven-inning contest.

This marks Griswold's 20th win on their nearly spotless record as the club has just one loss this season.

Class 2A No. 12 Sioux Central 15, MMCRU 5: Sioux Central add a double-digit win over MMCRU to their re-emerging winning streak in a non-conference contest.

Sioux Central (16-5) got four RBIs from Kendra Casey, who went 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles. Brynn Webber also helped carry the Rebels' offense, tallying three hits out of her 5 at-bats.

MMCRU (8-11) tried to respond, but their totaled eight hits couldn't

Webber also dominated defensively, taking the pitching win for Central, ending the six innings with five strikeouts.

Class 3A No. 9 West Lyon 14, Central Lyon 0: West Lyon scored four runs in the first, three in the second to take 7-0 lead in the Siouxland Conference game at Borman Forster Fields in Rock Rapids, then the Wildcats doubled their lead with seven runs in the sixth.

Randi Childress went 3-for-3 with four RBIs from the leadoff spot in the West Lyon (18-2, 10-1 Siouxland) lineup. Ella Langenhorst went for a pair of RBIs and Jersey Hawf, Madison DeJong and Mea DeWitt each chipped in one.

DeJong was the winning pitcher as she tossed five inning of three-hit ball and struck out six against just one walk in the shutout.

Central Lyon (4-12, 3-10) managed just four hits total for the game.

Class 4A No. 15 Storm Lake 8, GTRA 6 (9 inn.): Storm Lake's first two hitters in its lineup each ended the extra-inning non-conference contest at Titan Athletic Complex in Ruthven with two RBIs and the first three Tornado hitters combined for eight of Storm Lake's 14 hits in the contest.

Avery DeHaan led off the Storm Lake (18-2) batting order and was 3-for-4. She also was in the circle for all nine innings and got the win. DeHaan struck out 10 and allowed six runs (four earned) on 14 hits and two walks.

Josie Hernandez also tallied three hits for Storm Lake and Maddy Raveling drove in two runs and had two hits, one of which went for a home run. Hailey Anderson also homered.

Alissa Palsrok and Ally Hanson each had two RBIs for GTRA (10-9) in the loss.