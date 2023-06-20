SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Tatum Schmalbeck has been turning heads on the softball diamond since she entered Sioux Center's lineup as an eight-grader.

The senior pitcher and infielder has earned First-Team All-Siouxland Conference honors for three straight years. Last season, she also was named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association's Class 3A First-team, All-State team after leading the Warriors to the state tournament for just the second time in school history.

Schmalbeck went 19-9 with a 1.88 ERA, striking out 124 batters in 153 innings, while slashing .426/.500/.653, with eight doubles, three triples and three home runs and 28 RBIs.

“I just like to let my game do the talking and I just do whatever to step up for my team,” she said. “I’m glad that it’s evident to other surrounding coaches and people that watch, and I just hope that when they watch me play, they just love the game of softball a little more.”

Off to a hot start in her final prep season, the Northwestern College recruit has been selected as the Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

In the Warriors' 13-1 over Gehlen Catholic Saturday, Schmalbeck hit two grand slam home runs in the same inning, the first player to do so in school history.

Through Thursday, Schmalbeck ranked first in the conference in hitting (.562) and runs (24), second in hits (27), on base percentage (.649); slugging (0.811), and total bases (40) and third in RBIs (18), while tied for the league lead in wins (9), second in strikeouts (83) and third in lowest ERA (1.64). In a 10-0 shutout over Sheldon, Schmalbeck recorded her 500th career strikeout.

Schmalbeck attributes her accomplishments to her hard work, dedication and mentality. She is a firm believer in positive self-talk and tackles softball with conviction, believing that even in the most stressful of situations, she can perform her best.

"She’s just really mentally tough. She doesn’t get shaken a lot,” said her mom Kari Schmalbeck, head coach of the Sioux Center softball team. “I’ve always said ‘the bigger the game, the better she plays.’”

Multi-sport athlete

Tatum Schmalbeck is no stranger to the pressures of performing in tight situations. The shooting guard was a key contributor on Sioux Center’s basketball team which won the school's first state title this season. In the Warriors' 62-47 win over Benton Community in the Class 3A title game, she exploded for 16 points, including nine on three timely shots from beyond the three-point arch, earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Schmalbeck also started on Sioux Center's volleyball team which finished as the runnerup at last fall's state tournament.

The senior said playing multiple sports helps strengthen her mental game and keeps her physically healthy.

“It’s helped me just gain experience in pressure situations,” she said. “I’m not afraid of pressure and instead I choose to embrace it.”

College softball awaits

The Warriors softball team improved to 12-6 after winning three of five games last week.

When it comes to her pitching approach, Schmalbeck implements self-correction by making adjustments throughout each at-bat to better attack each batter's weakness. Her approach at the plate, however, is more team oriented, prioritizing what she can do to put her team in the best position to win.

Schmalbeck said she doesn’t have any specific goals for this season, other than focusing on enjoying her final season of prep softball. She is looking to cherish the time she has left as a Warrior while getting to play under her mom and with her younger sister, Maci.

After the end of this summer's season, Schmalbeck will continue her softball career at Northwestern College in nearby Orange City. The Raiders won the GPAC regular season title and advanced to the NAIA national playoffs this last season.

Schmalbeck believes she is ready to play at the next level and is looking forward to continuing to improve while in college.

“It’ll be a new experience for me and hopefully help me grow more as a person and as a softball player,” she said. “I think it’ll be challenging, but it’ll be good for me.”