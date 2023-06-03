ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School softball team finished the first state-sanctioned softball season with a fourth-place finish on Saturday.

The Panthers entered the Class A state tournament seeded third and fell to top-seeded Dell Rapids 7-5 in the third-place game at Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen.

Dakota Valley (17-10) scored twice in the fifth, but still trailed Dell Rapids (13-2) after giving up five over the first four frames.

Claire Wynja went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs for Dell Rapids. Rileigh Foster was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Lexi Ingalls and Kylee Fiddelke each drove in one.

Dakota Valley managed 10 hits -- only one fewer than Dell Rapids -- but couldn't push enough runs across the plate to keep pace.

Senior Emma Wiese went 2-for-4, had two RBIs and scored once. She also pitched six innings, but took the loss.

Both senior Logan Miller and eighth-grader Madelyn Munch finished the game with two hits and an RBI. Miller and Wiese both doubled and Munch tallied a stolen base.

Katie Kvigne was the winning pitcher. The Dell Rapids hurler tossed a seven-inning complete game, allowed four earned runs, walked one and had one strikeout.

EP-J falls in consolation championship

While the team that knocked them out of the winner's side of the first state-sanctioned state tournament in South Dakota high school history fell in the third-place game, sixth-seeded Elk Point-Jefferson didn't fare any better than Dakota Valley on Saturday.

The Huskies (11-9) were beaten by fourth-seeded Madison at Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen, 11-0.

Madison (17-4) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first inning of play and added two in the third and four in the fifth.

Madison's winning pitcher, Amanda Vacanti, allowed just one Elk Point-Jefferson base runner, a walk to the Huskies' Alyssa Chytka.

Danica Torrez and Regan Rasmussen pitched for EP-J, with Rassmussen taking the loss.