Class 2A No. 6 West Monona High School softball team was crowned champion of the Western Valley Conference tournament on Friday.

The Spartans won both of their games on Wednesday in the preliminary rounds, then won 10-9 against River Valley and 8-1 against MVAOCOU in championship.

Carly Miller went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and Kacy Miller hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second. Carly Stangel pitched the full game, taking the win for the Spartans with three strikeouts.

MVAOCOU only had 2 hits, which scored their only run in the top of the third.

This leaves West Monona with a 9-0 record in conference play, securing their number-one spot on the conference leaderboard.

SC East 16-13 CB Lincoln 11-3: Sioux City East grabbed two lopsided wins during their Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader against CB Lincoln.

In Game 1 CB Lincoln came out to a early lead in the bottom of the first, but the Black Raiders were able to come back in the fourth. Alexys Jones drove five batters across the plate and Alyssa Erick when 3-for-5 with two doubles.

Despite the grand slam hit by Kelsi Nelson, the Lynx couldn't catch back up.

Jones' bat stayed hot into Game 2, going 2-for-4 with a homerun and 3 RBIs. Teagan Treglia took the pitching win in the five inning contest, with three strikeouts.

CB-L wasn't able to carry their momentum over, producing only three hits.

Le Mars 13-7 CB Jefferson 1-2: Le Mars sweeps CB Jefferson with two double-digit wins in their Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader.

The Bulldogs came out strong in Game 1, securing a 13-1 lead over the Yellowjackets by the third inning.

In Game 2 Le Mars took the lead later in the contest, scoring four runs in the top of the fourth. The Yellowjacket tried to make a comeback in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn't carry over any momentum into seventh, giving the Bulldogs the win.

This puts Le Mars on a six-game winning streak, which started with two wins over Sioux City North on June 15.

SC North 12-10 SC West 0-0: North dominates West in Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Natalie Rasmussen impressed at the plate, going a combined 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, and three RBIs. Joslyn Vogt and Madison Green took both wins for the North Stars from the circle.

West had a combined six hits across both games.

This marks the fourth win in North's re-emerging winning streak.

Class 2A No. 12 Sioux Central 5, Class 1A No. 4 Newell-Fonda 1: Sioux Central stole a win from Twin Lakes Conference leader Newell-Fonda.

A total of eight walks and four hits from the Rebels allowed them to take the win. Kendra Casey went 1-for-2 at the plate with a solo homerun and two walks. Pitcher, Bradi Krager, took the win for Sioux Center, throwing five strikeouts in seven innings.

Newell-Fonda had a total of six hits, but was only able to push one run across the plate. Despite taking the loss, Mustangs pitcher Mia Walker had eight strikeouts.

This is Sioux Central's second win over Newell-Fonda this season.