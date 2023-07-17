IOWA CITY -- Spencer's bid for its third state baseball title ended Monday as the Tigers lost a Class 3A quarterfinal game to North Polk, 3-1.

The Comets, which improved to 28-5, moved on to the semifinals at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.

Second-seeded North Polk scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take a 3-0 lead. The Tigers scored their lone run in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Jake Hallett, scoring Reid Tigges.

Reece Wrage limited Spencer to one hit and no runs in the first five innings. Hunter Cook pitched the final two frames for the save.

Jaxon Hefner took the loss for the Tigers, allowing three hits and two earned runs in 4 1/3 innigs while walking three and striking out two.

Spencer, which upset Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the substate semifinals and finals to reach the state tournament, closes the season at 23-7. The Tigers, making their fourth appearance in the state tournament, won the championship in 1990 and 1997, and lost in the title game in 1999.