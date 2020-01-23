SPORTS BRIEFS: Explorers add Ricky Ramirez Jr.

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers announced the signing of OF Ricky Ramirez Jr. on Wednesday. The 2020 season will be his third season of professional baseball and his first with the X’s.
Ramirez was acquired by the Explorers on December 20th in a trade with the Florence Freedom, now the Florence Y’alls, in exchange for a player to be named later.
Ramirez, who turned 26 on Monday, began his professional career with the Trinidad Triggers of the Pecos League. He spent only 18 games with the Triggers, as he earned a promotion to the Frontier League with a .514 batting average, six homers and 33 RBIs.
The remainder of the 2018 season was spent with Florence. Ramirez played in 67 games hitting for a .276 average, swatting nine home runs, nine doubles, driving in 34 runs and scoring 33. His 31 walks that season helped him gain an on base percentage of .380 during his true rookie season.
Last season, Ramirez played in 92 games with the Freedom. He led the team with a .289 batting average, crushed seven home runs and 19 doubles. He would drive in 54 RBI and score 56 runs. The end of the season numbers were good enough for Ramirez to be named a Postseason All-Star in the Frontier League. He was also named to the Frontier League All-Star team.
Collegiately Ramirez split his college career between two different schools. His first two seasons were spent at Alvin Community College where he spent time as a two way player and helped lead his team to Region 19 Runner Up titles both seasons.
He then found his way to McNeese State where the Cowboys enjoyed winning seasons in the two years he was there. Between those two years he carried a .319 average, in 113 games, scoring 94 runs, and driving in 67 RBI. Ramirez showed a patient eye at the plate earning 71 walks compared to punching out just 67 times. His senior season in 2017 saw him lead the team hitting at a .345 clip and an on base percentage of .462 as he played in all 57 of the Cowboys games.
With the addition of Ricky Ramirez Jr. the Explorers now have four players signed to 2020 contracts. The other three are: LHP Winston Lavendier, LHP Raudel Lazo and outfielder Sebastian Zawada.
Iowa State gets first All-American
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State women's basketball signee Lexi Donarski was named to the roster on Wednesday for the 2020 McDonald's All-American game on April 1 in Houston. She is the first Cyclone signee to be named a McDonald's All-American.
Donarski is 5-10 guard who hails from La Crosse, Wis., and a three-year starter at Aquinas High School. Donarski is a two-time La Crosse Tribune Player of the Year and has led the Blugolds to back-to-back state championships and an 82-2 overall record in the last three seasons. Donarski was rated the No. 12 overall prospect by ESPN, and is the highest-rated recruit ever to sign with the Cyclones.
Donarski is one of four signees for the 2020-21 season that made up ISU's highest-ranked signing class, at No. 7 in the nation.
Big Ten suspends Illinois' Griffin
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference office announced Wednesday that Illinois sophomore Alan Griffin has been suspended two games after he struck an opposing player during the first half against Purdue on Tuesday.
Griffin received a flagrant 2 personal foul from the game officials for his action and was ejected, missing the final 32 minutes of the contest.
Griffin is ineligible to play in Illinois’ next two games on Saturday against Michigan and Jan. 30 against Minnesota.