Explorers exhibition game called off
SIOUX CITY – Due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions, the scheduled exhibition game between the Sioux City Explorers and Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday has been canceled. The Explorers are tentatively holding an intra-squad scrimmage in its place at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park.
This was the third scheduled exhibition game for the X’s during spring training.
They won the first game vs. Sioux Falls on Sunday by a 4-3 score, and dropped the second game in Yankton, SD to the Birds ,7-1. The Explorers have four exhibition games still scheduled for spring training. Next is a road trip at 6:30 p.m. Friday to York, Neb., for an exhibition game against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The following day the Explorers will be travelling to Moville, Iowa, for another game against Sioux Falls with first pitch at 5:30 p.m., and a youth clinic beginning at 2:30.
The X’s then wrap up their exhibition schedule with a road trip up to St. Paul, MN to play the St. Paul Saints in a two-game series. Game 1 will be 7:05 p.m. Monday, then a quick turnaround for Game 2 which will be at 11:30 Tuesday morning.
The Explorers 2019 home opener will be 7:12 p.m., Thursday, May 16.
Morningside wins all-sports award
SIOUX CITY — The 2018-19 Great Plains Athletic Conference athletic season is complete and with 177.5 points Morningside is the GPAC all-sports champion. All 21 sports for the year have been totaled.
The GPAC All-Sports Trophy, a traveling trophy, is awarded annually to the school that finishes first in the final standings. Points are awarded on a decreasing scale based on the finish in each of the GPAC's 21 championship sports based on either final regular season standings or the results in conference championship meets. Ties are not broken for the distribution of all sports points.
Women’s sports are awarded points on a 12-1 basis, with the men on a 11-1 basis. Soccer was awarded on a 13-1 basis for the women and 12-1 for the men (because of Presentation being an affiliate). Presentation’s placing counts in the Standings, but they do not have a team rank in the overall All-Sports Standings as an affiliate member. Cheer and Dance are both awarded on a 12-1 basis.
Boman takes Summit hammer throw title
MACOMB, Ill. — Amped up by the clap surrounding the hammer cage, South Dakota senior Lara Boman let out a massive final throw to bring home the women’s hammer throw title for the second-straight season at the 2019 Summit League Championships held at Hanson Field.
Boman entered the final throw in third place, trailing the leader by four feet. She sent the hammer 211 feet, 7 inches, on her sixth and final toss for a nine-foot improvement. UND’s Molli Detloff had earned the final throw of the competition based on the preliminaries, but she fouled her final attempt, taking second place in 206-3. Boman successfully defends her Summit hammer title, finishing two feet off her own meet record of 213-9 set a year ago in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The season-best mark also moves Boman into 18th in the nation this spring.
Junior Armand Khan finished just outside of all-league contention in the javelin. He launched the javelin 192-2 for fourth place in the event.
Competing in her first conference meet, freshman Josephine Starner placed fifth in the javelin throw. She sent the javelin 137-1.
Senior Ethan Fenchel took seventh in the men’s hammer throw with a distance of 195-8. Graduate transfer Derrick Sheppard made finals in the event with a season-best 186-8.
Through the first day’s events in the women’s heptathlon, sophomore Holly Gerberding and senior Haley Bruggeman sit sixth and seventh in the field, respectively. Bruggeman’s strongest showing came in the 100-meter hurdles with her time of 14.52 seconds ranking second in the field. Gerberding had the third-best time in the 200 meters in 25.09 seconds.
Action at the Summit League Championships resumes at 8 a.m. Friday with the women’s 10,000-meter run.