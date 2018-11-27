Coyotes improve to sixth in Mid-Major Top 25
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s basketball moved up two spots to No. 6 in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll released Tuesday evening.
The Coyotes (5-1) are off to a hot start with USD’s lone loss coming at Drake (ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll and No. 1 in the Mid-Major poll). South Dakota makes its 13th-straight appearance in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll dating back to last January.
Tisdale named to Valley’s all-newcomer team
ST. LOUIS -- South Dakota true freshman cornerback Cameron Tisdale is one of 12 defensive players named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team announced Tuesday and voted on by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and media members.
Tisdale, who hails from Clearwater, Florida, played in all 11 games and earned eight starts this season. He led Coyote corners with 30 tackles including 18 solo stops and was credited with three pass breakups. Tisdale had a season-high seven tackles in the double-overtime contest at Indiana State.
LaBree earns all-region honor from United Soccer Coaches
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- South Dakota midfielder Taryn LaBree has been named to the United Soccer Coaches third-team all-West Region. The junior becomes the first Coyote soccer player to earn an all-region honor.
LaBree, who moved to the midfield position this season after two years at forward, led the Coyotes with six goals and 15 points. She added three assists to her resume that also includes placing 71.4 percent of her shots on frame.