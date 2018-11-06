Musketeers’ Brink honored by USHL
SIOUX CITY -- Bobby Brink, who recorded the Sioux City Musketeers’ first hat trick of the season in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Omaha, has been named the United States Hockey League’s forward of the week.
Brink scored in each of the Musketeers’ three games last week for a team that collected five of a possible six points. He recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime loss to Waterloo, dished two assists in Friday’s 4-1 win at Fargo, then hiked his scoring streak to four games with the 3-goal game, one of his nine multi-point games on the season.
Brink ranks second in the USHL with 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists). The Musketeers have an upcoming two-game home stand this weekend, hosting Cedar Rapids Friday and Lincoln on Saturday.
Western’s Van Beek a Hall of Fame inductee
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Brittany Van Beek, a 2004 Western Christian High School graduate, is one of three who will be inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Volleyball Hall of Fame on Friday.
Van Beek was a starter at Western Christian from 2001 to 2004. A three-time Class 2A all-state selection, Van Beek played for teams that won 2A state championships every season. She was the captain of the 2004 all-tournament team as a senior and named, that season, as the 2A player of the year when she averaged 3.2 kills and 1.7 digs.
Van Beek played college volleyball at Wayne State. There, she was a four-year starter who played in four NCAA Division II national tournaments.
Warner takes home Summit Athlete of the Month honors
SIOUX FALLS -- South Dakota senior cross country runner Eldon Warner captured The Summit League’s October Athlete of the Month as announced by the league on Tuesday. He becomes the first Coyote to garner the award for 2018-19.
This marks Warner’s first career Summit Athlete of the Month, but also the first time a Coyote distance runner has picked up the honor.
Warner made history at the Summit League Cross Country Championships as he became the first Coyote to capture an individual Summit cross country title. He was named the Summit League Championship MVP as he outkicked the field to win in 24 minutes, 58.59 seconds (8,000 meters). He finished six seconds off his cross country personal best.