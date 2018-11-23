Coyote swimmers nab Summit honors
VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Hudson Wilkerson, Sarah Schank and Katie Coleman were named Summit League athletes of the week the league.
Wilkerson, a freshman, earns his second Summit League men’s diver of the week honor after setting a new season-high on the one-meter event at the Hawkeye Invitational. The Powell, Wyo., native scored 284.10 points which ranks second in the Summit League this season and is fourth on the Coyote top 10 list.
Schank, a senior, posted a season-high in the three-meter event with a score of 279.60 and narrowly missed the championship finals to earn Summit League women’s diver of the week honors for the sixth time in her career.
Coleman, a junior, set a new South Dakota school record and recorded the top Summit League time in the 50 freestyle with a 23.12, a race where she recorded a sixth-place finish. The Lac La Biche, Alberta, native competed in seven events over the three-day meet and was named Summit League women’s swimmer of the week.
LaBree, Willer named academic all-league
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota women’s soccer midfielder Taryn LaBree and forward Kellee Willer have been named to the 2018 Summit League Academic All-League team.
The honor is the second of Willer’s career, after being named to the 2017 squad. The junior owns a 3.97 GPA in elementary and special education. She also earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors this season.
The Fort Collins, Colorado, native earned second-team all-Summit League accolades after tallying 13 points on seven assists and three goals. She started all 18 games for the Coyotes, ranking third in the Summit League for assists.
LaBree, hailing from Colorado Springs, Colorado, owns a 3.67 GPA in criminal justice.
The junior became the first Coyote to earn first-team all-Summit League honors after leading the team with 15 points on six goals and three assists.
Coyotes to host NCAA watch party
VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota’s Summit League tournament champion volleyball team will hold an NCAA Tournament watch party on Sunday at the Old Lumber Company.
The watch party will run from 7-8 p.m. with the selection show beginning at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
This event is open to the public and fans are encouraged to attend and show support for the Coyotes, first-time participants in the NCAA Division I National Tournament.
Northwestern ranked 19th in wrestling
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern College is ranked No. 19 in the first regular season NAIA wrestling coaches poll.
Individually, the Red Raiders’ Andrew Null is ranked No. 2 at 165 pounds, Dante Preciado eighth at 149, D’Rell Gist ninth at 197 and Austin Boles 19th at 125.