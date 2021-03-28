Sweet 16 recap: No. 11 UCLA upsets Alabama in OT to reach Elite Eight, plus more NCAA coverage

All times Eastern Men
No. 2 Houston vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Arkansas, 9:57 p.m. (CBS)
Women
No. 1 UConn vs No. 2 Baylor, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 4 Indiana, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
What to watch on Monday at the NCAA tournaments in Indiana and Texas:
PHOTOS OF THE DAY The top pics from Sunday's Sweet 16 action:
Gonzaga and Creighton tipoff in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Creighton forward Christian Bishop (13) drives on Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) and Corey Kispert (24) react to a play against Creighton in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) drives between Creighton forward Christian Bishop, left, and Mitch Ballock (24)in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) reacts to a play against Creighton in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) reacts to a play against the Creighton in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) drives on Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) wins a loose ball from Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) drives to the basket against Creighton in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) dunks against Creighton in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) dunks over Florida State center Tanor Ngom (34) during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Michigan guard Mike Smith catches a pass during the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Florida State guard Scottie Barnes (4) fights for a rebound with Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Florida State guard M.J. Walker reacts on the court after getting injured during the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) fights for a loose ball with Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates with teammates at the end of a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Florida State forward RaiQuan Gray (1) and guard Sardaar Calhoun (24) walk off the court after a Sweet 16 game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) celebrates with teammates at the end of a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard celebrates as he walks off the court after a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) celebrates at the end a Sweet 16 game against Florida State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
South Carolina guard Destiny Littleton (11) scores against Georgia Tech during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Georgia Tech guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (31) is pressured by South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
South Carolina players wave to fans as they celebrate their win over Georgia Tech in a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) passes the ball around Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj (13) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere, right, shoots against Georgia Tech center Nerea Hermosa (20) and guard Anaya Boyd (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Stanford's Hannah Jump and Missouri State's Abi Jackson go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Stanford's Anna Wilson shoots past Missouri State's Jasmine Franklin during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Missouri State's Jasmine Franklin and Stanford's Ashten Prechtel battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Louisville forward Olivia Cochran, left, is blocked by Oregon forward Nyara Sabally, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) drives to the basket past Oregon guard Sydney Parrish (33) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford (5) tries to protect the ball from UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) and Tyger Campbell (10) in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Alabama forward Juwan Gary (4) dunks on UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Alabama forward Alex Reese (3) reacts to a play against UCLA in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) and Cody Riley (2) battle with Alabama guard John Petty Jr. (23) for a loose ball in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Alabama guard John Petty Jr. (23) reacts to his dunk on UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Alabama forward Alex Reese (3) celebrates with Keon Ellis, left, and John Petty Jr. (23) after hitting a three-point basket to force overtime against UCLA at the end of the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) blocks Alabama forward Alex Reese (3) in overtime of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
UCLA players react to a play against Alabama in overtime duiring a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Alabama players hug after losing to UCLA 88-86 in overtime in a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) and Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate after beating Alabama 88-78 in overtime of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Texas head coach Vic Schaefer hugs Charli Collier after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Texas's Lauren Ebo (1), Joanne Allen-Taylor (11), Celeste Taylor and Audrey Warren celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Texas's Joanne Allen-Taylor reacts after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Oregon guard Will Richardson, right, drives up court in front of Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy (2) during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) shoots over Southern California guard Drew Peterson, left, during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Southern California guard Isaiah White celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a Sweet 16 game against Oregon in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Southern California guard Ethan Anderson (20) shoots in front of Oregon forward Chandler Lawson, rear, during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Oregon guard Will Richardson drives to the basket ahead of Southern California guard Drew Peterson, left, during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Southern California guard Drew Peterson celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Oregon in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Oregon guard LJ Figueroa (12) loses the ball over Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley, left, during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball over Oregon center Franck Kepnang, left, during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Oregon forward Chandler Lawson (13) walks off the court after a Sweet 16 game against Southern California in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Southern California won 82-68. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!