COUNCIL BLUFFS - William Rankin won the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle to lead Sioux City Metro to a boys dual swimming win over Lewis Central in action here Saturday.
Rankin won the backstroke in 58.30 and freestyle in 1:52.78. Landen Pamelee (100 freestyle) and Cody Ott (100 breaststroke) also won individual events for Sioux City.Boys' Swimming
Team scores: Sioux City 101, Lewis Central 69
200 medley relay: 1, Sioux City (Noah Winkel, Cody Ott, Landen Parmelee, Reed Adajar) 1:47.81; 2, Lewis Central, 1:48.43; 3, Sioux City, 1:57.93
200 freestyle: 1, William Rankin, Sioux City, 1:52.78; 2, Owen Hoak, Sioux City, 1:55.40; 3, Hunter Evans, Lewis Central, 1:55.93
200 ind. medley: 1, Dallas Davis, Lewis Central, 2:12.57; 2, Kohen Rankin, Sioux City, 2:12.58; 3, Davis Gann, Lewis Central, 2:23.60
50 freestyle: 1, Mason Parks, Lewis Central, 22.56; Cody Ott, Sioux City, 23.06; 3, Kamron Alexander, 24.60
100 butterfly: 1, Mason Parks, Lewis Central, 57.82; 2, Brody Spies, Sioux City, 1:04.06; 3, Spencer Kalacek, Sioux City, 1:04.59
100 freestyle: 1, Landen Parmelee, Sioux City, 52.44; 2, Hunter Evans, Lewis Central, 52.90; 3, Kamron Alexander, Lewis Central, 58.21
500 freestyle: 1, Carter Stangeland, Lewis Central, 5:11.27; 2, David Gann, Lewis Central, 5:26.11; 3, Carter VandeVegte, Sioux City, 5:27.90
200 freestyle relay: 1, Sioux City (William Rankin, Kohen Rankin, Owen Hoak, Cody Ott) 1:33.43; 2, Sioux City, 1:41.71; 3, Lewis Central, 1:43.54
100 backstroke: 1, William Rankin, Sioux City, 58.30; 2, Kohen Rankin, Sioux City, 1:01.52; 3, Dallas Davis, Lewis Central, 1:03.57
100 breaststroke: 1, Cody Ott, Sioux City, 1:03.27; 2, Landen Parmelee, Sioux City, 1:10.11; 3, Carter VandeVegte, Sioux City, 1:13.06
400 freestyle relay: 1, Lewis Central (Dallas Davis, Hunter Evans, Mason Parks, Carter Stangeland) 3:27.36; 2, Sioux City, 3:32.26; 3, Sioux City, 3:57.92