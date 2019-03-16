CLEVELAND, Ohio – The South Dakota men’s swimming team scored points in four events during the second day of the CSCAA National Invitational on Friday at Busbey Natatorium on the Cleveland State campus.
The Coyotes scored in both relays contested, the 800 free relay and the 200 medley relay. Individually, Jacob Won and Javi Quinones earned points for the team.
Brady Torborg, Jake Leichner, Quinones and Charlie Bean swam to a 1:31.83 clocking in the 200 medley relay, good for 17th place. The foursome of Bean, Elbert Chuang, Griffin Wolner and Won posted a 6:53.06 effort in the 800 free relay which resulted in a 14th-place finish.
Won, a freshman, swam a 4:03.17 time in the finals of the 400 IM and placed 19th, a finish that was matched by Quinones in the 100 breaststroke when the freshman swam a 56.64 clocking.
Won, the school record holder in the event, had posted a 4:02.84 effort in the morning prelims while Quinones, who ranks second in school history in the 100 breaststroke, swam a 55.83 clocking in the morning prelims.
The women’s team failed to score on day two as the 200 medley relay of Sabrina Sabadeanu, Isabelle Davenport, Madilyn Sindelar and Katie Coleman finished 25th in 1:45.81.
South Dakota had several swimmers compete during the morning prelims, but only Won and Quinones were able to make it to the evening finals in a meet that has 59 different schools represented.
Sindelar (57.06) and Cassie Ketterling (57.39) competed in the 100 fly prelims while Meghan Atwell (1:04.67), Davenport (1:04.88) and Isabel Fairbanks (1:06.53) swam in the 100 breaststroke prelims.
Sabrina Sabadeanu (58.16) and Brady Torborg (51.74) competed in the 100 back prelims while Charlie Bean (1:40.05) swam in the 200 free prelims and Griffin Wolner (4:10.16) in the 400 IM prelims.
Chuang, a sophomore, improved his personal best time in the 100 breaststroke with a 56.15 which moved him up a spot to fourth on the school’s top 10 list. Caden DeLay (56.63) also competed in the 100 breaststroke prelims.