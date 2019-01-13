MACOMB, Ill. – South Dakota swimming and diving teams posted a complete sweep during a two-day meet at Brophy Hall Pool on the campus of Western Illinois, highlighted by a trio of NCAA Zone Diving Qualifying marks during the meet.
The Coyotes opened Summit League dual action by sweeping both Friday and Saturday’s dual meets for both men and women against the host Leathernecks while Saturday they also posted wins in both men and women duals over Eastern Illinois.
South Dakota divers Hudson Wilkerson and Sarah Schank swept the one-meter and three-meter events on both Friday and Saturday, all four times with increased scoring from the first day to the second day.
Wilkerson, a freshman, set new personal bests in both events on both days as he climbed the Coyote top-10 chart to second in both events, while also securing NCAA Zone Diving Qualifying marks in the one-meter (300.90) and three-meter (333.45) events.
Schank, one of seven seniors on the women’s team, set new personal bests in the three-meter event both days. Already the school record holder in the one-meter event, Schank moved to third on the all-time list in the three-meter event with 297.60, which surpasses the NCAA Zone Diving Qualifying mark.
During Friday’s dual, the Coyote men’s squad won nine of the 13 events contested to earn a 145-91 win while the women’s team claimed 11 of the 13 events contested and downed Western Illinois 169.5-70.5.
A quartet of South Dakota athletes, Jacob Won (500 free, 200 fly), Jake Leichner (200 free, 200 breast), Katie Coleman (100 free, 50 free) and Sabrina Sabadeanu (200 back, 200 IM), raced to a pair of individual wins each during Friday’s swimming portion of the dual.
Isabelle Davenport was the lone South Dakota swimmer to move into the top-10 charts during Friday’s competition when she captured the 200 breaststroke in 2:24.59, which sits 10th all-time.
The Coyotes backed up Friday’s strong evening with a solid outing again on Saturday where the women won 14 of the 16 events contested and the men came away winners in nine of 16 events.
The women’s team posted wins over Western Illinois (217.5-75.5) and Eastern Illinois (235-57) while the men also came away with a pair of dual wins over Western Illinois (180.5-111.5) and Eastern Illinois (187-100).
Also a winner in the 50 breaststroke, Leichner’s first-plade time of 52.78 in the 100 IM moves him into fourth on the school’s all-time list while teammate Won, second in the race with a 53.94, moved into eighth on the all-time list.
Taylor Kidd, a senior, was the lone double individual winner for the women’s team in Saturday’s swimming portion. Kidd swam to wins in the 500 free and the 200 free.
South Dakota diver Anthony Mudek moved into the top-10 list in the one-meter event, now 10th with 263.34 points and the three-meter event, now ninth with 275.10 points, during this weekend’s competition.
South Dakota women will compete against Omaha on Saturday, Jan. 19 while the men and women’s team will face off with rival South Dakota State on Saturday, Jan. 26. Both matches take place in the DakotaDome Pool.