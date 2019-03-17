CLEVELAND, Ohio – The South Dakota men’s swimming team scored points in five events during the final day of the CSCAA National Invitational on Saturday at Busbey Natatorium on the Cleveland State campus.
The Coyote men’s squad, scoring in all five relays during the meet, finished in 14th place with 160 points while three new school records also went by the wayside on Saturday.
Jake Leichner scored in two individual events on the final day, lowering his school record in the 100 IM to 50.67 while placing sixth. He also swam to a 13th place finish in the 200 breaststroke in 2:01.14, a time that ranks second on the school’s all-time charts.
Elbert Chuang lowered his personal best in the 100 IM to 51.98 while finishing 18th and Jacob Won would finish 19th in the 200 butterfly in 1:51.61. Won set a USD school record in the 1000 free (9:34.96).
South Dakota’s foursome of Javi Quinones, Leichner, Chuang and Charlie Bean finished 14th in the 400 free relay in 3:03.71 to close out the meet.
Isabel Fairbanks had the final school record on the day for the Coyotes when she posted a 58.63 clocking in the prelims of the 100 IM.
The foursome of Madilyn Sindelar, Meghan Atwell, Cassie Ketterling and Katie Coleman posted a 3:29.20 clocking in the 400 free relay, good for a 23rd place finish.
Diving scores from the NCAA Zone Qualifying meet were used for points towards the team total in this meet.
Haley Pederson finished seventh in the 3-meter (256.75) and 20th in the one-meter (200.15) while teammate Sarah Schank finished 14th in the three-meter (231.7) and 15th in the one-meter (216.3.)
Hudson Wilkerson posted finishes of seventh in the one-meter (280.45) and eighth in the three-meter (266.75) while Isaac Morris was ninth in the one-meter (272.35).