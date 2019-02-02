SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team came away with 15 victories over the course of the two-day Coyote Invite held Friday and Saturday at the Midco Aquatic Center.
The Coyotes won a combined (men and women) 10 individual events and five relays while also having seven new marks on the school’s top-10 lists.
Double individual winners over the course of the two-day, 21-event (each) meet were Sarah Schank, Caden DeLay and Jared Thorson.
Schank, a senior, continues to rack up the victories in the one-meter and three-meter diving competitions and the Coyote Invite was no different for the three-time Summit League Female Diver of the Week. She posted scores of 256.15 on the one-meter and 287.40 on the three-meter.
Thorson, a senior, swam to wins in the 100 butterfly in 50.84 and the 50 free in 21.40.
DeLay, a freshman, won the 100 breaststroke in 56.95, good for ninth on the school’s top-10 list and came back to add a win in the 200 breaststroke in 2:08.27.
Picking up individual wins for South Dakota were Jordyn Schnell (50 free), Duncan Johnson (200 IM), Kristen Quigley (200 back), and Elbert Chuang (100 IM).
DeLay added a pair of relay triumphs to his weekend, two of the four relay wins for the men’s team. Shane Sackett and Wyatt Thompson would also swim on a pair of relay winning quartets.
DeLay joined Sackett, Duncan Johnson and Tate Leverenz in winning the 200 free relay in 1:26.23. DeLay swam the breaststroke part of the winning 200 medley relay quartet that included Henry Simpson (back), Nick Kopp (fly) and Sackett (free).
The Coyote men also posted relay wins in the 800 free (Nathan Spencer, Stephen Johnson, Thompson and Myles Taylor) along with the 400 free (Thompson, Griffin Wolner, Brady Torborg and Charlie Bean).
The women’s foursome of Hannah Tietjen, Charlie Mechling, Abby Hollub and Kaitlyn Housenga would win the 800 free relay in 7:55.84.
Four Coyotes broke into the school’s top-10 charts in the 100 IM, Elbert Chuang (second, 52.00), Cassie Ketterling (3rd, 1:00.19), Isabelle Davenport (7th, 1:00.55) and Isabel Fairbanks (9th, 1:01.21) while Sabrina Sabadeanu moved up to sixth at 1:00.41.
Ron DeFauw placed high in three events for Morningside at the USD meet.
DeFauw took third in the 400 individual medley (4:29.50) and fourth in the 1,650 freestyle (17:32.98).
DeFauw also swam the anchor leg in the Mustangs' 800 freestyle relay. Gage Dewsbury, James Spicer and Billy Salber also teamed up in the event, clocked in a third-place 7:35.33.
Friday's action for Morningside at Vermillion saw the men's 400 individual medley of Jake Kohorst, Kyle Gunderson, Salber and Dewsbury take a sixth place finish in a record 3:43.08.
Grace Nordquist on Friday swam to a 1:02.05 in the 100 butterfly to break the former record of Taylor Chapman (1:02.29).