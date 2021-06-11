Swimming's biggest stars are in Omaha for Wave II of US Olympic Swim Trials

Andrew, meanwhile, turned pro in 2013 at 14, foregoing his high school and college eligibility. Within two years, Andrew had deals with companies like Mutual of Omaha and Adidas. At the 2016 Trials, Andrew finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke and made the finals of the 200 IM before scratching and focusing on the 50, where he finished outside of the top eight and failed to make the finals.

This year, Andrew is seeded between Nos. 2 and 5 in five of his six events. The Edina, Minnesota, native, is second in the 100 breaststroke, 200 IM and 50 free, No. 4 in the 100 fly and No. 5 in the 100 breaststroke, in which he set the U.S. Open record (58.67) earlier this year.

Andrew also is seeded No. 24 in the 100 fly. In all events, athletes are able to scratch before the prelims of that race.