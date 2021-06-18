Thursday's event winners set records, make history at US Olympic Swim Trials

OMAHA — Caeleb Dressel and Hali Flickinger set records, Bobby Finke made history and Nic Fink barely missed an American record Thursday during the fifth night of finals at the United States Olympic Swim Trials.
Those four were the event winners, which also officially made them members of the U.S. team that will compete at the Tokyo Games beginning July 24.
Dressel also unofficially took the title of team leader with the words he spoke, not in the media center, but to the CHI Health Center crowd. After receiving his gold medal for winning the 100-meter freestyle, Dressel shared his story of being a fan in the stands at the 2012 Trials.
He was 15 years old and remembers watching races from the west end of the then-CenturyLink Center in Section 215. Dressel told the crowd he wasn’t exactly tearing it up in meets back home in Florida, that his best finish at a recent meet was next-to-last.
Dressel said he would never take for granted being a 15-year-old figuring out how to get better and beat those guys who were winning the races he was watching. Dressel hoped a kid who would want to beat his time was plotting in the stands how to do just that.
“I hope some 15-year-old is thinking, ‘Yeah, I’m going to beat that punk in four years,’” Dressel said. “Please, please do that.”
The crowd laughed and applauded as Dressel finished encouraging future swimmers to beat the guy who moments earlier had just become the face of Team USA.
Dressel led at the 50-meter turn and finished in 24.93 to win in 47.39, a time that tied the U.S. Open record first set by Ryan Held. Zach Apple made sure Dressel didn’t cruise home, coming home in 24.70 to finish second in 47.72.
Apple, Blake Pieroni and Brooks Curry made the Olympic team by finishing in the top four to form the U.S. 400 freestyle relay. Bowe Becker and Held, by finishing fifth and sixth, respectively, are expected to be named to the team later in the week as relay alternates.
Finke took the 800 freestyle lead from Ross Dant at the 200-meter split and held off a hard charge from Michael Brinegar to become the first American male to win the new Olympic event at the Trials. Finke touched first in 7:48.22, while Brinegar caught Dant to take second and an eventual place on the U.S. team in 7:49.94.
Flickinger passed Regan Smith in the third lap of the 200 butterfly to win in a U.S. Open record time of 2:05.85 and clinch a roster spot. Flickinger also finished second in Sunday’s 400 individual medley and will swim that event in Tokyo.
Smith, who already is on the team by virtue of winning the 100 backstroke earlier in the meet, finished second in 2:06.99 and will swim the event in Tokyo.
Fink led a parade of three Athens Bulldog Swim Club swimmers who finished in the top four of the men’s 200 breaststroke by winning in 2:07.55. Fellow Bulldog Andrew Wilson also is expected to make the U.S. team after finishing second in 2:08.32. Will Licon of Longhorn Aquatics was third in 2:08.50, and 2016 Olympian Kevin Cordes of Georgia was fourth in 2:10.06.