Thursday's event winners set records, make history at US Olympic Swim Trials

The crowd laughed and applauded as Dressel finished encouraging future swimmers to beat the guy who moments earlier had just become the face of Team USA.

Dressel led at the 50-meter turn and finished in 24.93 to win in 47.39, a time that tied the U.S. Open record first set by Ryan Held. Zach Apple made sure Dressel didn’t cruise home, coming home in 24.70 to finish second in 47.72.

Apple, Blake Pieroni and Brooks Curry made the Olympic team by finishing in the top four to form the U.S. 400 freestyle relay. Bowe Becker and Held, by finishing fifth and sixth, respectively, are expected to be named to the team later in the week as relay alternates.

Finke took the 800 freestyle lead from Ross Dant at the 200-meter split and held off a hard charge from Michael Brinegar to become the first American male to win the new Olympic event at the Trials. Finke touched first in 7:48.22, while Brinegar caught Dant to take second and an eventual place on the U.S. team in 7:49.94.

Flickinger passed Regan Smith in the third lap of the 200 butterfly to win in a U.S. Open record time of 2:05.85 and clinch a roster spot. Flickinger also finished second in Sunday’s 400 individual medley and will swim that event in Tokyo.