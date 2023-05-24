WATERLOO — It was a bumpy road for the Le Mars duo of Michael Meis and Evan Pratt at the Class 1A boys' state tennis touranment, but the senior combo won its last match to place seventh when all was said and done.

Spencer seniors Parker Bergstadt and Sam Feldmann made it to the fifth-place match against Cedar Rapids Xavier's Garrett Nurre and Ryan Schmit, but lost 7-6 (4), 6-3, to take sixth place.

After Meis and Pratt were sent to the consolation bracket with a second round loss to a duo from Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday, the Le Mars doubles team wound up defeating Glenwood's Kayden Anderson and Tyler Harger for seventh, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 10-4.

Le Mars' duo fought off a team from Boone in the second round of the consolation bracket, 6-4, 6-1, then lost to the Spencer team in the consoltion semifinals, 6-1, 6-2.

Pella's Jack Briggs and Hayden Rozenboom were the doubles champions, and Decorah's Caden Branum was the individual champion in 1A.