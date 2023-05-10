SPENCER, Iowa — Spirit Lake senior Catherine Straus is a Class 1A regional champion.

Straus won the individual tournament at the Spencer-hosted regional on Wednesday. Bishop Heelan's Lauren Volv was the only player to win a set against Straus.

Spirit Lake also captured a doubles title with seniors Taylor Schneider and Abbie Oleson taking out the competition.

In the second round, Straus beat Volv 6-0, 6-2, and otherwise sailed throught the tournament unscathed. She beat Kenna Mongan of Cherokee 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match.

Kiana Schulz of Dennison took third place by defeating Le Mars' Payton Wright in the consolation match.

On Mongan's way to the finals, she took out Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Olivia DeLoarosa in the second round.

Jaslyn Saengchanpheng of Storm Lake beat Spencer's Emma Fassbender in the first round, but lost to Wright in the following match.

On their route to the doubles win, Schneider and Oleson beat a team from Eddyville-Lincoln Center in the championship, 6-4, 6-3.

Spencer junior Ali Graettinger and senior Sydney Stanley beat Bishop Heelan's Julie Verzal and Ava Moravek for third place.

Stars fall in Ames

Sioux City North's doubles teams had a little more success than the individuals at the Ames Class 2A regional, though neither of the Stars' duos made it out of the second round.

North seniors Kacie Maynard and Madalyn Welp beat their counterparts from Norwalk, 2-6, 6-4, 11-9. But the North team fell to an Ames team in the following round, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-1).

Likewise, junior Grace Hodge and senior Sophie Langin won their first round matchup, 6-1, 7-5 (7-4), over a team from Des Moines Roosevelt, but lost in the next round to a duo from Ankeny Centennial that would go onto the championship in Megan Yuan and Abbie Peterson.

Abbie Peterson of Ankeny Centennial was the individual winner. She beat teammate Esther Guan in the finals, 6-1, 6-0.

Fort Dodge's Emily Goodner beat Norwalk's Katie Larson in straight sets in the consolation match for third place.

Larson beat Sioux City North's Alayna Elgert in the first round by a score of 7-5, 6-0. SC North's Jaeden Brower also fell in straight sets in the opening round.

Trouble at Waukee NW for SC East, SC West

Sioux City East's Faith Kranz lost in the second round to eventual champion Ava Petersen of Dowling Catholic, 6-0, 6-0. Kranz beat Dallas Center-Grimes' Makayla Eischeid 6-0, 6-1, to open play in Waukee.

Sioux City West's Elvira Lopez beat Brynn Minneck of Waukee in the first round in three sets (4-6, 6-4, 10-6), but then fell to Waukee Northwest's Greta Paulsen, 6-0, 6-1.

SC East's Payton East also made it out of the first round when she defeated DCG's Paige Cottrell, 6-3, 7-5. But East lost to Waukee's Ash Medina, 6-1, 6-0, in the quarterfinals.

SC West Vy Do fell in straight sets in the first round to Anna Giles of Waukee Northwest.

In doubles play, SC East's Mia Colella and Mattie Wineland beat Ximena Munoz and Louisa Ortega of SC West, 6-0, 6-4, but couldn't get past a duo from Dowling Catholic in the second round, 6-1, 6-2.

SC East's Gracie Buenning and Taryn Dobbs received a first-round bye, but dropped their second round contest to Satvika Anbukumar and Rhea Bajwa of Waukee.

SC West's Carolin Garcia and Junie Roach couldn't make it out of the first round.