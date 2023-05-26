Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO, Iowa — Spirit Lake's Catherine Straus won two matches Friday to reach the semifinals of the Class 1A girls state singles tennis tournament.

The senior will face Waterloo Columbus Catholic's Alli Hagness in a final four matche at 10 a.m. Saturday at Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo. Straus is looking to improve on her fourth place finish in last year's state tournament.

On Friday, Straus swept Decorah's Evon Leitz 6-0, 6-0, in the first round and breezed past Camanche's Elise Davison in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-1.

Cherokee's Kenna Mongan dropped her first-round match in two sets to Pella's Emily Blom, 6-4, 6-4.

Mongan rebounded to win her first consolation match vs. Central DeWitt's Lexy Cooper, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0. Mongan was scheduled to meet Cedar Rapid Xavier's Avery Link in a second consolation contest later Friday.

In the state doubles competition, Spirit Lake's duo of Taylor Schneider and Abbie Oleson beat Pella's Alloree Else and Lily VanDusseldorp in the first round, 6-3, 6-5. Schneider and Oleson then fell to Marion's Michaela Goad and Natalee Hartman in a three-set match in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Oleson and Schneider were scheduled to play a consolation match later Friday vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier's combo of Ruby Smith and Isabel Tobin.