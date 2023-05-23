WATERLOO — Most of the Siouxland participants at the Class 1A boys' state tennis tournament were able to make it out of the opening round, but the success didn't carry over to the quarterfinals.

Spencer sent two doubles teams to the Class 1A tournament at Byrnes Park in Waterloo on Tuesday. The senior tandem of Parker Bergstadt and Sam Feldmann defeated the team from Grinnell in Round 1, 6-1, 6-3.

However, Bergstadt/Feldmann were sent to the consolation bracket in Round 2 when the top-seeded duo of Jack Briggs and Hayden Roozeboom of Pella beat the Tigers' team 6-1. 6-1.

Similarly, Le Mars sent senior Michael Meis and junior Evan Pratt to compete in the doubles tournament and the two won their first match against Grundy Center's duo of Tanner Laube and Jaren Lauver, 6-2, 6-0. But Meis/Pratt fell short in the quarterfinal match against the team of Luca Myers and Benny Ramker of Waverly-Shell Rock, 6-3, 6-0.

Spencer's other team of seniors Riley DeWitt and Owen Kierscht fell in the opening round to Decorah's Landon Baker and Daniel Skrade, 6-3, 6-3.

After DeWitt/Kierscht beat Denison-Schleswig's Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens (6-3, 6-4), the two Spencer teams played one another in the consolation bracket.

Storm Lake senior Josh Steffen made it to state as an individual and beat Kuemper Catholic's 11th-seeded Mason Reicks, 6-2, 6-1. Steffen lost his second match to ninth-seeded Charlie LeGrand of Cedar Rapids Xavier, 6-0, 6-1.

Le Mars' Meis and Pratt scored a 6-4, 7-5 consolation round win over Joe Jordan and Jake Judge, a duo from Boone to prolong their season and play again on Wednesday.