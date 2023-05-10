DENISON, Iowa — The Le Mars duo of Michael Meis and Evan Pratt won a district doubles crown at Denison-Schleswig High School Monday to claim a spot in the Class 1A state tennis tournament.

Meis and Pratt knocked off Denison-Schleswig's Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seutjens, 6-1, 6-1, in the finals. As second place finishers, Johnson and Seutjens also qualify for the individual tournament, May 23-24 in Waterloo.

Storm Lake senior Josh Steffen also earned a spot in the tournament for the third straight year after finishing second at the district at Denison. The senior lost in the finals to Council Bluffs Lewis Central junior Christian Jensen, 6-4, 6-2.

Class 2A singles, doubles

Waukee Northwest swept all four state qualifying spots at the Class 2A district at Sioux City North Monday.

The Warriors' Kaden Taylor won the singles crown, defeating his teammate, Miles Steffensmeier, while the Warriors' duo of Kellan Croatt and Jake Nelson took the doubles championship over their teammates Swaroop Panda and Sean Sonoki.

Sioux City East’s duo of seniors Lincoln Colling and Cole Ritchie finished third in doubles at the North district. East's Preston Dobbs and Jax Theeler placed fourth.

Sioux City North and West also competed in the singles and doubles district at North, while Bishop Heelan, Cherokee and Sergeant Bluff-Luton competed at the Denison district.

State team substates

As part of a new postseason format, the Iowa High School Athletic Association also will hold a state team tournament this season.

Team substate meets will take place on May 12 and May 17, with the state meets set for May 31-June 1 in Waukee (2A) and Iowa City (1A).

Sioux City East is the No. 2 seed in the 2A Subtate 1. East, which drew a bye in the first round, will host the winner of Council Bluffs Lincoln and Sioux City North at 4 p.m. on Friday. The North-CB Lincoln match begins at noon. The substate final will be held May 17, matching the winner of the Sioux City bracket and the winner of West Des Moines Valley-Southeast Polk for a spot in the eight-team state tournament. Valley is the No. 1 seed in Substate 1.

Spencer and Spirit Lake earned the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in the 1A Substate 1. In the first round Friday, Spencer will host Cherokee, while Le Mars will play Bishop Heelan in Spencer. The winners will play in the second round later in the day Friday.

Spirit Lake will host Estherville-Lincoln Central in the first round Friday, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton will meet Storm Lake in Spirit Lake. The winners of the two matches will play later in the day Friday.

The Spencer and Spirit Lake bracket winners will meet on May 17 for a spot in the 1A state tournament.

Denison-Schleswig will travel to Council Bluffs St. Albert's for a first-round match on Friday in 1A Substate 8. Glenwood is the top seed in the substate.