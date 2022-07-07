Wimbledon lookahead: Djokovic to play Norrie in semifinals; injured Nadal out

Rafael Nadal says it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be healthy enough to play Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon semifinals. Nadal had abdominal pain and needed a medical timeout in the second set of his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz. The 22-time Grand Slam champion says he will have “some more tests” on Thursday. He says he’s been experiencing pain for almost a week and that it intensified during the match. He was asked in his post-match news conference about his chances of playing Friday against Kyrgios. He says “I can’t give you a clear answer.”