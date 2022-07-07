 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wimbledon lookahead: Djokovic to play Norrie in semifinals; injured Nadal out

  • Updated
  • 0

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday. Djokovic is a six-time champion at the All England Club and has won the last three. He will face No. 9 Cam Norrie for a spot in Sunday's final against Nick Kyrgios. Rafael Nadal had also advanced to the semifinals but he withdrew from the tournament because of an injury. Both Norrie and Kyrgios are at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).

THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Semifinals: No. 3 Ons Jabeur beat Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; No. 17 Elena Rybakina beat No. 16 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles Final: Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk beat Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur 6-4, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

People are also reading…

60 — Number of years since the women's final at Wimbledon featured two first-time Grand Slam finalists.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I made my decision because I believe that I can’t win two matches under these circumstances. I can’t serve. It’s not only that I can’t serve at the right speed, it’s that I can’t do the normal movement to serve.” — Nadal in announcing he was withdrawing from Wimbledon.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wimbledon updates | No. 1 Swiatek loses, streak ends at 37

Wimbledon updates | No. 1 Swiatek loses, streak ends at 37

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is out of Wimbledon in the third round and her winning streak is over at 37 matches. The French Open champion lost to Alize Cornet of France 6-4, 6-2 on No. 1 Court. The 21-year-old Pole hadn’t lost a match since February.

Wimbledon updates | Nadal raises injury concern ahead of SF

Wimbledon updates | Nadal raises injury concern ahead of SF

Rafael Nadal says it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be healthy enough to play Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon semifinals. Nadal had abdominal pain and needed a medical timeout in the second set of his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz. The 22-time Grand Slam champion says he will have “some more tests” on Thursday. He says he’s been experiencing pain for almost a week and that it intensified during the match. He was asked in his post-match news conference about his chances of playing Friday against Kyrgios. He says “I can’t give you a clear answer.”

Swiatek's 37-match win streak ends in Wimbledon's 3rd Rd

Swiatek's 37-match win streak ends in Wimbledon's 3rd Rd

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak has ended with a straight-set loss to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon. Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France. Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No. 1 Court. Cornet made only seven. Swiatek had been unbeaten since February and won her preceding six tournaments in a row.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: MMCRU vs Kingsley-Pierson semifinal softball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News