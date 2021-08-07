The Perseverance Games: Surreal Olympics approach their end

— Streaming use surging among viewers, and NBC reporting that 3 billion minutes of content watched on its platforms were digital.

“I think the whole world will be quite happy that this event is going on in sports, in the times that we’re living in right now," said Alexander Zverev after winning gold in men's singles tennis for Germany in front of countryman Bach.

Though there were intermittent protests — a group of 10 or so outside the tennis final, loud enough that the players could hear and another small crowd outside Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony and before track and field events — the Japanese did have reason to celebrate. The host nation set a goal to win 30 medals in Tokyo and nearly doubled that number with 55 as of Saturday night.

Outside the Olympic bubble, COVID-19 cases soared in Tokyo to daily record highs, although Bach exonerated the Olympics because 11,000 athletes were placed away from the population and regular testing for everyone else produced extremely low rates of positives.