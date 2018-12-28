Breaking
Top 10 Siouxland sports stories of 2018
No. 1
Morningside captures NAIA national football championship
The Journal’s top sports story of the year unfolded over a few months in late summer and fall, but came to a glorious conclusion just before the year ended.
Morningside College capped a 15-0 season by defeating Benedictine College of Atchison, Kansas, 35-28 in the NAIA Football National Championship game on Dec. 15 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The top-ranked Mustangs scored on a 16-yard pass from Trent Solsma to Connor Niles with 1:29 left in the game to secure the school’s first-ever football national title. It was only fitting that the two former Bishop Heelan High School stars connected for the game-winning play, since they rewrote the school passing and receiving record books.
Solsma, the quarterback, was named NAIA Player of the Year after passing for 5,391 yards and 72 touchdowns. He threw for 14,033 yards and 165 yards for his career.
Niles finished with 153 receptions for 2,639 yards and 34 touchdowns, winding up a brilliant four-year career with 73 touchdowns and an NAIA all-time best 6,339 yards.
Along the way, the Mustangs rolled past opponents by an average of just under 40 points per game and led the nation in nearly every offensive and defensive category. Coach Steve Ryan’s 15th playoff team in 15 seasons avenged four previous losses to perennial powerhouse Saint Francis (Ind.), winning a semifinal played in a snowstorm at Olsen Stadium, 34-28 in overtime on a pass from Solsma to Niles.
Morningside trailed Benedictine 20-14 at halftime, the first time it had trailed at the midway point of a game this season. Then, after 14 quick points in the third quarter gave the Mustangs a 28-20 lead, Benedictine tied it with five minutes remaining on a touchdown and two-point conversion.
A botched punt attempt set Morningside up inside the Benedictine 20-yard line for the winning touchdown.
No. 2
Sioux City Explorers success
Manager Steve Montgomery’s Explorers bolted out of the gates with a 17-4 record while leading the American Association’s South Division from start to finish and reaching the playoffs for the third time in the last four years. Finishing regular-season play with a 71-29 record (four wins shy of the 2015 team), Montgomery’s squad paced the 12-team league with a .306 team batting average and a 3.41 earned run average.
Sioux City had several American Association statistical leaders – Nate Samson in batting (.340), Jose Sermo in RBIs (81) and Michael Lang in runs (82) while Justin Vernia shared the league lead with 12 wins. Sermo was named the league’s player of the year, not only batting .316, but registering 22 home runs, 22 doubles and 24 stolen bases. Vernia (12-2, 3.32 ERA) became the first Explorer to win a rookie of the year award.
Sermo, Samson and Lang each earned American Association all-star honors. Sermo became the first 20-20 (home run, stolen base) player in team history. Samson, the 2016 American Association MVP, had a team-record 141 hits. Lang became the team’s career leader with 590 hits.
Sioux City was matched up in the first round of the playoffs against Kansas City, second in the South Division with a 62-38 record. The T-Bones won the series, taking the fifth game 4-2 on an unfortunate play when right fielder Lang lost a sky-high pop fly in the evening sky with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh inning. All three T-Bones scored when Lang couldn’t make the catch.
“To me, it’s unfinished business,” said Montgomery. “We’ve just got to find a way to put us back into this position next year.”
No. 3
West Sioux repeats as state football champion
Moving up a class didn’t slow the West Sioux High School football team.
A year after capturing the Iowa Class A state championship, the Falcons won it all in Class 1A, outscoring top-ranked and previously unbeaten Dike-New Hartford in the title game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Junior Hunter Dekkers threw for a 1A state title game record 391 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards and another score and the Falcons erased a seven-point deficit by scoring the final 21 points of the game. Junior Kade Lynott hauled in 10 passes for 203 yards, both 1A title game records – and three touchdowns.
West Sioux won 12 in a row after a season-opening loss to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, which reached the Class 2A championship game. The Falcons sidelined three unbeaten teams in a row in their last three playoff games.
Dekkers, who passed for a state-leading 3,641 yards and 48 touchdowns, was named The Sioux City Journal Football Player of the Year. Senior receiver Chase Koopmans was the captain of the 1A all-state team picked by the Iowa Print Sportswriters Association.
Dekkers, Lynott, offensive lineman Conner Koopmans and linebacker Trevor Schuller were also first team all-state picks.
No. 4
Shelby Houlihan earns 2 Athlete of the Year honors
Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan was named the U.S. Women's Athlete of the Year by Track & Field News and was awarded the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award, which USA Track and Field gives to the top female of the year. Those awards rarely go to distance runners. The last women's distance runner to win the U.S. Women's Athlete of the Year was three decades ago.
Houlihan set an American record in the 5,000-meter run and won four USA Track and Field titles. She set the new 5,000-meter record in Belgium with a time of 14:34.45. It set the record by four seconds. She also became the second female to win both the 1,500- and 5,000-meter run at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. She also won the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.
At the IAAF World Indoor Championships in England, Houlihan finished in fourth place in the 1,500-meter run with a personal best time of 4:06.21. She finished in fifth place in the 3,000-meter run.
In the latest LetsRun.com rankings, Houlihan is ranked as the No. 8 women's 3,000/5,000-meter runner. She is the only woman from the United State who is in the top 10.
No. 5
Metros hockey wins MHSHL, national championships
Back in early April, the Sioux City Metros were recognized with a commendation from the Sioux City Council for winning the USA Hockey High School National Tournament. About a month later, the team’s photograph appeared on a billboard on Glenn Avenue, offering another form of congratulations.
Both citations were well-deserved. Coach Dave LeGree’s Metros went 25-2-1 while winning the Midwest High School Hockey League (MHSHL) regular-season championship, leading the (then) 12-team league in goals (120) and least goals allowed (42). The squad then went 3-0 at the MHSHL Tournament in Ames, Iowa, highlighted by a 4-2 championship-game win over Mason City where Reese McDonald scored two goals and Chase Lewison contributed a goal and two assists for a program that won its seventh MHSHL Tournament, but their first since 2003.
Still, the season was far from over, as the Metros accepted an invitation to compete in the USA Hockey High School National Tournament. Action in Plymouth, Minn., saw LeGree’s squad go 2-1 in pool play. They then won their last three games, highlighted by a 3-2 title win over the Colorado Monarchs, where Drake Beller’s goal with 2:53 remaining in regulation snapped a 2-all tie. James Page and McDonald also scored goals in the finals for a squad that avenged an 8-1 pool play loss to the Monarchs.
Counting all the games in Plymouth and those played in the MHSHL regular-season and postseason, the Metros compiled a 33-3-1 record. Four players won first-team All-MHSHL honors – forwards Page (31 goals, 26 assists) and Drake Beller (26, 43), defenseman Grant Newman (5, 19) and goaltender Blake Beller (25-2-1, 1.49 goals-against average).
No. 6
Sioux County volleyball thriller as Western clips Unity in Class 2A state tourney final
Seventeen years ago, Western Christian defeated Unity Christian in a tense title match at the Class 2A state volleyball tournament, rallying from a 2-1 games deficit to win in five games. Back then, Janna Bouma coached the Knights and Tammi Veerbeek was in just her third year as Western Christian’s coach.
The two Sioux County volleyball powers had been on opposite brackets of the 2A state bracket for five straight years and finally, the stars aligned and the two schools, roughly 20 miles apart were back in the finals at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Fourth-seeded Unity had swept defending state champion Dike-New Hartford in the first round, then rallied for a 3-1 victory over top-seeded Dyersville Beckman in the semifinals. Second-seeded Western, after coming back for a 3-2 first-round win over Treynor, swept Sidney in the semifinals to mark its fourth match of the season against Coach Patty Timmermans’ Knights.
Chandler Schemper and Ally Postma each recorded 11 kills and Tori Wynja added 10 kills and 18 assists as Western posted a 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 25-7 triumph. It was the 17th state championship for Western Christian, 11 with Veerbeek as head coach. In fact, the younger cousin of Timmermans tied a state record with her most recent crown, putting her atop the list with former Dubuque Wahlert coach Tom Keating. Libero Madison Hofman received first-team 2A all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association while Veerbeek was named the 2A coach of the year.
Corrina Timmermans, the 2A player of the year and Dordt College recruit, was named the captain of the 2A all-tournament team – an honor team that also included teammate Jori Bronner along with Western’s Postma and Macay Van’t Hul. The daughter of the head coach had 18 kills in the title match, six more than classmate Jori Bronner. Both players received first-team 2A all-state honors.
No. 7
Sieperda wins individual XC title and two state track titles
Central Lyon senior Gable Sieperda was the Sioux City Journal's Siouxland Male Athlete of the Year. He won two individual state track titles and qualified for the state wrestling meet for the third time.
Sieperda closed out his high school running career by winning state titles in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Sieperda ran a 4:13.78 in the 1,600, breaking the Class 1A record. Two days before, Sieperda ran a 9:09.60 in the 3,200, setting the record in 1A in the event, also.
Sieperda also won a pair of Drake Relay titles in the same two events. In his career, Sieperda won five state track titles in his career and helped lead Central Lyon to back-to-back third place team showings.
Sieperda went 38-3 as a wrestler and was a two-time state placewinner for the Lions.
In 2017, Sieperda won the 2017 individual state cross country title and helped lead Central Lyon/George-Little Rock to the team title. He finished in the top six individual in all four seasons.
Sieperda is currently running for Iowa State University.
No. 8
NAIA votes to go to one division for men's and women's basketball
Back in April, the NAIA Council of Presidents voted to move NAIA men's and women's basketball from a two-division sport to one beginning with the 2020-21 season. Basketball was the last NAIA sport that consisted of two divisions.
The move could affect Sioux City, which has hosted the NAIA women's Division II tournament for 21 straight years. Sioux City has already put in a bid to home the NAIA women's basketball tournament when it goes to one division with the 2020-21 season.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference has won 13 NAIA Division II titles since 2001. Those teams play with only six scholarships whereas Division I plays with 11 scholarships. The NAIA Council of Presidents voted to set the scholarship level at eight per team when the two divisions combine in 2020-21.
The NAIA determined the postseason format when it moves to one division will include 64 qualifiers that included 16 four-team opening rounds and a 16-team final site tournament.
No. 9
USD Women go unbeaten in Summit League
The University of South Dakota became the first women’s basketball team since 1994 to finish unbeaten in Summit League play en route to its third regular season title in the last four years.
The Coyotes won all 14 of their league games and had a conference record 20-game win streak snapped in the Summit League Tournament championship game.
USD racked up nine postseason Summit awards. Among those were Dawn Plitzuweit being named Coach of the Year, Jasmine Trimboli Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Woman of the Year. Allison Arens and Ciara Duffy were first-team all-league selections.
South Dakota finished 29-5 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the WNIT before falling to TCU, 79-71. The long WNIT run included wins over Houston, Colorado State and Michigan State.
No. 10
Longtime Morningside College sports information director passes away
Morningside College lost an extremely-valued sports department member when 59-year old sports information director Dave Rebstock passed away suddenly on June 30th. Rebstock, a tireless promoter of Morningside athletics since 1997, was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s sports information director of the year, and received the honor posthumously, with his daughter, Jessie Rebstock accepting the award at GPAC Football Media Day on July 31.
A graduate of Le Mars High School in 1977 and of Westmar College in 1981, “Rebby” created programs and press releases for all Morningside sports events, keeping the athletic website current and worked with all media outlets. He also served on many committees and task forces during his years and was always a great advocate for Morningside’s student-athletes.
Rebstock came to Morningside after working as Westmar’s sports information director from 1989 to 1997. Initially hired as Morningside’s SID and women’s golf coach, Rebstock relinquished his golf coach duties and focused full time in the communications department, which included new responsibilities and the title of sports information director/public relations writer.
Rebstock was also a fixture at NAIA national women’s basketball and volleyball tournament events held at the Tyson Events Center.