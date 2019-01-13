IOWA CITY, Iowa | Zach Anderson and Ethan Fenchel broke University of South Dakota track and field program records with marks that rank in the top 10 nationally during the weekend’s Hawkeye Invitational.
Anderson cleared 7 feet, 3 ¼ inches in the high jump to not only win the meet, but claim the fourth-best height in the nation. The junior from Parker, S.D., who bested teammate Jake Durst, second at 6-8 ¾, broke a 29-year old school record held by Kyle Collins (7-1 ½), a height Anderson tied last December.
Anderson, in his high school track and field career, became the sixth South Dakota athlete to break the 7-foot barrier in the high jump. He has since cleared the 7-foot mark 10 times in his collegiate career.
Fenchel broke the Hawkeye Invitational record while launching the weight throw 67 feet, seven inches. The effort broke his record set last season by more than a foot.
Chris Nilsen won the pole vault by more than a foot, vaulting 17-10 ½. Nilsen ranks second in the NCAA this season with that height, while Sean McClellan took third (15-11).
Eldon Warner broke the Hawkeye Invitational meet record and was just shy of his own personal best by winning the mile (4:09.22).
While USD almuna and volunteer assistant Emily Grove won the pole vault (13-11 ¼), the Coyotes’ Kimmy Peterson was the top collegian in the field with a 12-11 ½ effort. Peterson had the fewest attempts to win while Helen Falda cleared the same height to tie for third overall.
Joe Reagan took second in the 60 (6.83) and fourth in the long jump (24-1 ¾). Reagan improved his 60 personal best by one-hundreth of a second while Ben Hammer launched the shot put nearly a foot past his previous personal best with a third-place effort of 56-10.
Britney Kerr took third in the high jump (5-5) for South Dakota, which will compete next Saturday at the Jim Emmerich Alumni Invitational in Brookings, S.D.