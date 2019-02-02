VERMILLION, S.D.— University of South Dakota senior Zack Anderson highlighted the Coyotes in action at Saturday’s Dakota Realty Alumni Meet by clearing 7 feet, 3 ¾ inches, to break the DakotaDome and school records.
Anderson’s height came on an impressive first attempt, improving his own USD program record by half an inch. The mark also broke a 12-year-old DakotaDome record previously held by Minnesota State’s Jim Dilling.
Following in Anderson’s footsteps is freshman Jack Durst with back-to-back weeks of new personal bests. After surpassing the 7-foot barrier last week, he leaped 7-2 ½ on Saturday to rank second in South Dakota program history. Prior to this season, no USD athlete had jumped above 7-2.
The other USD program record to fall at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet was in the men’s weight throw. Senior Ethan Fenchel launched the weight 68-3 ¼ to break his own school record by eight inches.
Junior Chris Nilsen matched his season-best mark of 18-8 ¼ in the men’s pole vault.
On the women’s side of the vertical jumps, junior Helen Falda took first in the women’s pole vault with a height of 13-9 ¼. She’s coming off an indoor-best performance of 14-2 at last week’s Jack Johnson Classic.
Senior Ben Hammer launched the shot past 60 feet for the second time of his career and this season. He won the shot put in 60-2 ½.
Sophomore Macy Heinz clocked an indoor best of 2:12.72 to capture the 800 meters. On the men’s side, senior Eldon Warner won in 1:55.06.
South Dakota’s lone triple-winner of the day was junior Britny Kerr. Kerr took first in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.84 seconds, the high jump in 5-5 and the triple jump in 37-3.
Adding her own pair of event titles was junior Samara Spencer, who won both the 60 meters (7.63) and the long jump (17-9 ½). Senior Megan Billington cruised to a season-best time of 9:44.90 in winning the 3,000 meters.
South Dakota swept the men’s and women’s 200 meters, with junior Tasheka Gordon winning the women’s race in 25.53 seconds and freshman Collin Brison winning the men’s race in 22.56 seconds.
Senior Joe Reagan added a first-place finish in the 60 meters in 6.90 seconds.
The Coyotes also swept the men’s and women’s 400 meters. Sophomore Aleksi Rosler clocked 50.08 seconds for the men’s victory, while sophomore Danielle Thompson finished in 59.17 seconds to win the women’s race.
Sophomore Kallo Arno won the men’s one mile run with a clocking of 4:28.17.
Wayne State freshman Mikayla Marvin set a new pole vault school record for the third time this season, clearing 10-10 to take sixth at the USD meet.
Meanwhile, two WSC athletes earned NCAA provisional marks in the weight throw at USD. Redshirt freshman Makenzie Scheil took third (60-2 ½) while freshman Nicole Heeren was sixth (55-10 ½).
Tia Jones had the Wildcats’ final NCAA provisional mark, taking fourth in the shot put (44-9).
Jordyn Pester took second in the 200 (26.29).
Wayne State's men also featured several athletes at the South Dakota Open. Cade Kalkowski, who on Friday, notched a personal best and NCAA provisional mark in the weight throw (66-3), took second (65-11 3/4).
Kalkowski's mark now ranks seventh in NCAA Division II. Action at Vermillion also saw the Wildcats' Dylan Kaup take third with an NCAA provisional mark of 63-5.
Wayne State was also strong in the 200, led by runner-up Clay Kramper (22.87). Kyle Lowe followed in third (23.64), Jacob Ladage was fourth (23.75) and Preston Davis was sixth (23.82).