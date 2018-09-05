SIOUX FALLS —South Dakota senior Megan Billington picked up the first Summit League women’s cross country athlete of the week honor of the season as announced by the league office Wednesday.
Billington, honored for the second time of her career, was victorious at the Augustana Twilight last Friday, Aug. 31. It marked her first individual cross country meet title. She set a 5,000-meter Yankton Trail Park course record with a clocking of 17:12.50. The time is also a cross country best for Billington.
A native of Grand Island, Nebraska, Billington is a three-time all-Summit League honoree in cross country. She placed fourth individually at the 2017 Summit League Championships, pacing the Coyotes to their fourth-straight Summit League title.