DRAKE RELAYS

Briar Cliff's Ben Jefferies has two Top 10 finishes at Drake Relays

Sioux City Relays 2021

Ben Jefferies of Briar Cliff starts off in the Men's 400 Meter Dash during the Sioux City Relays at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, April 16, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

Ben Jefferies isn’t afraid of a little competition.

The Briar Cliff University sprinter got some of that Friday at the Drake Relays, finishing second in the 400-meter dash.

Oh, and that was against Division I competition.

Jefferies — who is from England — ran his race in 46 seconds flat, placing second behind North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross in 44.95.

Jefferies beat runners from Michigan, Minnesota and Notre Dame, for example. He was the highest-placing non-Division I runner by eight spots.

“He needed someone to chase after and he’s ready to make that next step,” BCU coach Scott Barnes said. “He ran with the big boys. He’s not a stranger to competition.”

Jefferies is the defending two-time GPAC champion in the 400, and in last year’s outdoor season, he didn’t finish lower than second in any individual race, including the NAIA national meet, where he placed second there, too.

Jefferies will likely make some noise later this spring when he competes against runners at NAIA schools, but the future is much, much brighter for Jefferies.

“Near future, we’re looking at world championships and Olympic stuff,” Barnes said. “He’s a shoe-in to be on the English 4x400 team for the World Championships this summer. We feel lucky to have him. The way we recruit, we get great talent.”

Jefferies later placed seventh in the 200, getting a time of 21.297 seconds.

Here’s a look at other collegiate highlights from Friday at Drake:

  • Dordt’s women’s 4x800 team placed fourth in 9 minutes, 10.57 seconds. Morningside placed seventh in 9:24.51.
  • The Defenders’ men’s 4x800 team placed fourth at 7:37.10, while Morningside was 11th (7:48.11).
  • Lydia Knapp led a local group in the women’s javelin, as she placed 12th at 127 feet, 3 inches. Buena Vista’s Rebecca Simpson was 18th (120-10) and Morningside’s Rylee Olson was 22nd (107-5).
  • South Sioux grad Nya Diew threw for Nebraska in the discus, as she placed 25th with a throw of 143-3.
  • South Dakota freshman Marleen Mulla won the pole vault by clearing the 14-foot mark.
  • Coyotes junior Carly Haring placed fourth in the women’s high jump at 5-10 1/2.
Ben Jefferies mug

Jefferies
