Briar Cliff's Jefferies continues to find success on the track

SIOUX CITY – The Briar Cliff men’s track and field program had a NAIA All-American this year, as Ben Jefferies continued his dominance on the track.

Jefferies claimed three All-American honors at the outdoor track and field national meet. He won the 400-meter dash in 46.02 seconds. Jefferies swept the 400 titles at the indoor and outdoor meets this year.

“It was nice to be back down there in Alabama, to be on the beach,” Jefferies said. “It’s always nice to go down there with your teammates, and it was even nicer when you can go down there and do what you went down there to do, almost like a business trip.”

Jefferies also made the finals in the 200 and in the 4x100-relay. Jefferies placed eighth in the 200 with a time of 22.61. The 4x100 team that Jefferies ran on placed sixth in the NAIA at 40.79 seconds.

“The 200 was a tough one. The prelim was a good race, I came back to win that one,” Jefferies said. “Unfortunately, the final was 35 minutes after the 400, so I didn’t have time to full recover, but at that point I had already secured my spot in the finals so I just went out to run it as see how far my legs would carry me.”

Jefferies won two national championships, five All-American honor and set six new program records this year alone. Jefferies said the pressure has been there this year, but he has gotten used to it.

“I definitely feel the pressure but at the same time, I've been running the 400 and being at the top of this race for a while now, so I'm kind of used to that kind of pressure zone almost.”

For Jefferies, he didn’t think he was coming to the United States from Bristol, England to run track. When he came to the United States, he came to play soccer, but found a new sport to try.

“I actually came to Sioux City as a soccer player, I was recruited out here originally as a soccer player,” Jefferies said. “And then I ended up picking up track about halfway through my academic career, worked hard at it… The people here are great. I love the school, I love the coaches and my girlfriend's here too. So I stuck around for all four years and wouldn’t change a thing.”

While Jefferies has one more year with the Chargers and the track team, he is still contemplating what his future holds. One thing he does know, is that he will continue run.

“I’m definitely going to keep running, I think I’m past the point where I think it would be a waste to give it up now,” Jefferies said. “I’m just going to keep running, keep pushing myself and see what I can achieve and see where I end up, just chasing that dream.”

Jefferies’ next goal is to get into the 45-second times now that he knows he can run 46-second times in the 400 consistently. When he is done with school, the tough decision of returning home or staying stateside to compete awaits.

“I want to go home and see my family and friend because I haven’t been back home in a while,” Jefferies said. “But, if I want to keep running and pursuing track, then I think I have to stay because this is the place to be… I know that a lot of the international guys ended up coming to America, so I think I’ll probably go home for a little bit and then maybe come back.”

