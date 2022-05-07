College track and field: Doane men hold off Dordt in GPAC championships

CRETE, Neb. — The Doane men’s track and field team won the GPAC track and field meet on Saturday, and the Tigers hosted the meet. They scored 182 points ahead of Dordt’s 155.

Northwestern was sixth with 74 points, while Briar Cliff was eighth (39) and Morningside ninth with 23 points.

On the women’s side, Concordia won with 216 points.

Dordt was third with 117 points, while the Red Raiders were fifth with 69 points.

The Mustangs placed sixth (66) and BCU was 11th with five points.

Below are the Top-3 finishers in Saturday's events:

Men’s triple jump: Northwestern’s Lorenzo Jones won with a jump of 49 feet, 2 1/4 inches.

Women’s high jump: Lindsey Craig of Northwestern was second by clearing 5-foot-4 and one-half.

Women’s steeplechase: Dordt’s Elyse Kuperus was second in the 3,000-meter race in 12 minutes, 2 seconds.

Men’s steeplechase: Dordt’s Eric Steiger won in 9:19.63.

Women’s 1,500: Morningside’s Jo McKibben was third in 4:50.20.

Men’s 1,500: George-Little Rock High School grad Joe Anderson was the conference champion, as the Dordt runner did so in 3:53.96.

Women’s 400: Dordt’s Emma Bakker won in 56.45 seconds.

Men’s 400: Ben Jefferies of BCU was the fastest runner here in 47.40 seconds. Payton Mauldin of Dordt was third (48.00).

Women’s 100: Betsy Ridout of Morningside was third (12.34).

Women’s 800: The Defenders took second and third, thanks to Emilee Heynen (2:15.48) and Mika Kooistra (2:16.08).

Men’s 800: The Defenders swept the Top 3, led by Cole Zevenbergen in 1:56.39. Mauldin was second (1:56.46) and Trey Engen third (1:56.55). Alta-Aurelia grad Trey Englemann, who’s at Northwestern now, was fourth (1:56.88).

Women’s 200: Bakker won in 25.16.

Men’s 200: Jefferies won here, too, in 21.02.

Women’s 5,000: Morningside’s Kristine Honomichl won in 18:40.88.

Men’s 5,000: Anderson placed second in 15:18.59, while Steiger was third (15:23.58).

Women’s 4x400: Dordt was the winner at 3:48.

Men’s 4x400: Dordt placed second in 3:14.79.

USD Twilight

Coyote alumnus and Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen gave Coyote Nation a show in the men’s pole vault as the sun set Friday evening. While the vaults he made impressed, including a pristine clearance of the imposing 6.00-meter bar (19 feet, 8 ¼ inches), it was the bar that eluded him that drew the attention of the crowd. Three attempts were made at an American outdoor record tonight at Gottsleben Field, with Nilsen just missing his shot at 19-11 (6.07m) in front of the home crowd. He did improve his Lillibridge facility record by a foot from his last collegiate outdoor season in 2019.

Across University Street, Coyote alumna Lara Boman captured the facility record in the women’s hammer throw. She recorded a throw of 231 feet, 11 1/4 inches.

Four new Summit League-leading marks were set by a Coyote on Friday as well. Three of them were in the sprints – sophomore Erin Kinney in the 100 meters, sophomore Sara Reifenrath in the 200 meters, third-year sophomore Hugo Morvan in the 110-meter hurdles – and freshman Danii Anglin joined them with a new league-best mark in the high jump.

Kinney clocked a personal best 11.64 seconds to edge out her Coyote teammates in a sweep of the 100 meters. In addition to the league lead, Kinney’s time moves her to third in South Dakota program history. Reifenrath and sophomore Jacy Pulse rounded out the top-three with times of 11.80 seconds and 11.97 seconds, respectively. The pair join her in the top-five of the Summit standings entering next weekend’s championship.

A week after sophomore teammate Carly Haring jumped to the top of the Summit standings, Anglin took her spot back on top with a personal best clearance of 5-10 ¾ (1.80m). The height also ranks 30th in the nation this season. Haring took second with a jump of 5-7 (1.70m).

Reifenrath tied her season-best and league-leading time of 23.76 seconds in the 200 meters. She was pushed by Kinney, who led until the final stretch, and finished in 23.91 seconds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0