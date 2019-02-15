SEWARD, Neb. | Jocelyn Wind of Dordt College picked up a pair of wins in the indoor pentathlon events during the opening day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships Friday at the Bulldog Field House on the Concordia campus.
Wind was clocked in 2:29.86 while winning the 800. The Dordt senior also tied with Hastings’ Cali Stewart, as both turned in 5-foot-5 high jump heights.
Wind also placed in two other heptathlon events, highlighted by a second in the long jump (17-5.25). She also placed 12th in the shot put (26-0.25).
Wind’s top heptathlon challenger thus far is Concordia’s Jessica Deterding, the winner in both the long jump (18-1) and the shot put (35-8).
Aurora Arevalo, a senior from Morningside also competing in the indoor pentathlon, took third in both the high jump (5-0.25) and shot put (33-3.50) while adding fourths in the 800 (2:33.51) and the 60 hurdles (9.54).
Competing in the men’s heptathlon, Briar Cliff’s Mike Elsten won the shot put (36-3) and took fourth in the 60 meters (7.43).
Matthew Johnson of Northwestern competed in four events, his best being the 60. There, he took second (7.28).
Individual field events, running events and relays will take place Saturday as the GPAC meet resumes.