IRVINE, Calif.—South Dakota seniors Ethan Fenchel and Lara Boman swept the hammer throw competitions at the UC Irvine Spring Break Classic on Friday at the Anteater Track Stadium.
Fenchel broke his own USD school record from 2017, sending the hammer 205 feet, 7 inches, more than five feet past the record. Fenchel led from his first throw of the competition and passed 200 feet on his final three attempts. His winning mark came on his first attempt in finals.
Boman took the lead in the competition on her second throw, launching the winning mark of 206-6 on her last throw of the competition. Boman is coming off her appearance at the NCAA Indoor Championships last weekend.
Sophomore Matt Slagus and senior Derrick Sheppard placed third and fourth, respectively, in the men’s hammer throw.
Slagus launched the hammer 183-8 for a new personal best that improves him to sixth in USD history. In his first competition in a Coyote uniform, Sheppard sent it 186-8 for eighth in school history.
Junior Emilee Shostrom placed fifth in the women’s hammer throw competition with a mark of 166-10.
Placing runner-up in the men’s javelin competition, junior Armand Khan sent the spear 185-11.
Freshman Josie Starner took fifth in the women’s javelin with a throw of 120-3.