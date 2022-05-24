GPAC athletes take on NAIA track and field nationals

The NAIA track and field championships are set for Wednesday through Friday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Here is a list of competitors from the four GPAC schools in the Siouxland area, Starting with the Briar Cliff women.

Briar Cliff women

The Chargers have two women competing in the national meet this week. Hope Wagner is seeded 17th in the shot put. Wagner placed 12th at the indoor meet this year. Lexus Mosbrucker is 18th nationally in the javelin, and will throw this week.

Briar Cliff men

The best 400-meter runner at the NAIA level belongs to Briar Cliff. Ben Jefferies enters nationals this week with a 46-second 400, the best time at the NAIA level this year. He is also seventh in the 200 and runs on the 4x100 team ranked ninth.

Morningside women

Two individuals and one relay made the NAIA meet for Morningside. Rylee Olson (javelin) and Callie Yeakel (400 hurdles) are the two Mustang individuals on the women’s side. The 4x800 team will also run.

Morningside men

The Morningside men have one competitor at this weeks meet. Austin Freiberg will run in the 110 hurdles, an event he has placed top five in at five straight meets.

Dordt women

Four individuals qualified for the Defender women. Brenna Tolkamp leads the charge with a 5th ranked time in the half-marathon. Teammate Greichaly Ellens is seeded 11th in the same event.

Emma Bakker is seeded 12th in the 400. In field events, Cori De Jong will compete in the high jump competition.

Dordt men

Three steeplechase runners, led by fourth-ranked Eric Steiger leds the Defender men into nationals this week. Nic Veldhorst is seeded ninth and Peter Hippy 12th in the steeple for Dordt.

Brooks DeWaard (8th) and Bailey Vande Griend (14th) run in the half-marathon.

Joe Anderson (20th) will run in the 1,500 and Payton Mauldin (4th) in the 800. Grant Brouwer will compete in the high jump ranked 14th.

The 4x800 team (4th) and the 4x400 team (9th) will also run for Dordt.

Northwestern women

Five individuals will represent Northwestern in Alabama, led by Katlyn Wiese in the half marathon. Wiese is ranked seventh in the event.

Abigail Clarke (15th) and Emma Zoet (28th) will run in the 400 hurdles. In field events, Jacie Vander Waal and Lindsey Craig will compete in the high jump competition.

Northwestern men

Lorenzo Jones is ranked third in the NAIA in the triple jump at 15.05 meters. James Gilbert Jr. is sixth in the NAIA in the long jump at 7.34 meters.

Ian Wiersma (22nd) and Levi Cross (27th) will run in the half marathon and the 4x100 team will also compete.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0