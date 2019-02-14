SIOUX CITY | Athletes from Morningside, Briar Cliff, Northwestern and Dordt will seek team and individual honors at the Great Plains Athletic Conference indoor track and field Championships Friday and Saturday at Concordia College in Seward, Neb.
Competition begins Friday at 1 p.m. in the multi-events. Saturday’s action starts at 12 p.m. in the field events and 2 p.m. on the track.
Three Morningside events enter the weekend atop the league’s performance list. Sophomore sprinter/jumps standout Dom Flemister has the best long jump effort going in, while the women’s 4x800 meter relay and sophomore men’s middle distance athlete Zach Ambrose in the 800 meters, have the fastest qualifying times to date.
Northwestern’s list of participants at the meet include Peter Hollinger, who met the provisional mark in the 800m, crossing the finish line in 14th place with a time of 1:55.09 at last weekend’s South Dakota State Open. Hollinger currently sits with the fifth fastest time in the GPAC.
Hollinger, along with teammates Perkins Aiyegbeni, Caleb Benzing and Dylan Hendricks, also met the provisional mark in the distance medley, producing a time of 10:16 and finishing in third place among the field of seven teams. The group's time is the 14th fastest in the NAIA.
Meanwhile, Northwestern’s women's track and field team added two more national qualifiers at SDSU who will compete Friday and Saturday.
Rebekah Muilenburg met the provisional mark in the 600m, finishing 11th among 60 athletes with a time of 1:37. Muilenburg, a three-time All-American in the 600m, has the fourth fastest time in the GPAC.
The Red Raiders 4x800 relay finished third among five teams and met the auto mark with a time of 9:36. The team of Muilenburg, Katrina Engebretson, Kelsey Lang and Bre Harthoorn has the top time in the GPAC.
Briar Cliff’s list of participants include Dalton Demers, who shined at SDSU with a 16:00.03 clocking in the 5,000. Collin Glazek could contend, fresh off competition in the 60 (7.29) and the 400 (53.56) while Zach Kollasch will contend in the 800 (2:08.96) and the 1,000 (2:46.93).
Among the leaders for the Charger women will be Kait Pauls, who had a top time of 2:37.98 in the 800 and a 3:20.84 in the 1,000.
In the final tune-up before the GPAC Championship next weekend, Dordt’s day was highlighted by the men’s 4x400 meter relay team qualifying for the NAIA National Championship meet and the women’s 4x800 met the provisional standard. On Friday the men’s distance medley relay team hit the automatic standard.
The 4x400 relay recorded a time of 3:18.78 on Friday while the women’s 4x800 recorded a time of 9:40.39.