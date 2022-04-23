Lydia Knapp sets new South Dakota discus record

VERMILLION, S.D. — Third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp set a new South Dakota school discus record on a windy Saturday afternoon at the South Dakota Challenge held at Lillibridge Track Complex.

The school discus record was broken twice during the meet. Third-year sophomore Meredith Clark initially broke Jasmine Mosley’s 2012 record in the first throw of Saturday’s competition, launching it 165-11. Her record stood for less than 30 minutes, when Knapp launched the discus 175-2 in her first throw of finals. It was a 20-foot personal best in the event for Knapp.

On the track, the Coyote sprinters took advantage of hefty tailwinds throughout the afternoon. Third-year sophomore Brithton Senior won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.62 seconds. The time would have matched the Lillibridge Track Complex record if it had not been for the +7.5 m/s tailwind.

Third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz captured the 100 meters in a wind-aided 10.27 seconds. Classmate and East High grad Ardell Inlay took third in 10.44 seconds.

The women’s 4x400-meter relay also took first place with a combined time of 3:51.85. The quartet consisted of fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding, fifth-year senior Alli Wroblewski, third-year sophomore Madison Jochum and sophomore Sara Reifenrath.

Jochum also took the top time in the 800, turning a time of 2:15.26.

Clark added a personal best performance in the shot put. She placed second in the field with a throw of 48-10 1/4. The mark moves her to fourth in USD history.

Freshman Averi Schmeichel finished runner-up in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a wind-aided time of 14.00 seconds. Sophomore Kylie Larson was fifth in the race with a time of 14.55 seconds.

South Dakota finished runner-up in both the women’s and men’s 400 meters. Freshman Anna Robinson was first across the line in her section, clocking 1:00.30, and took second overall. Sophomore Demar Francis was caught at the tape, finishing second in 49.43 seconds.

Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan placed third in the discus with a throw of 184-11 1/4 (56.37m) and fifth-year senior Jackson Coker took fourth in 175-0 ½ (53.35m).

In the midst of heavy wind gusts throughout the afternoon, fourth-year junior Liberty Justus managed to notch a wind-legal long jump mark. She leaped a personal best 19-0 3/4 (5.81m) for fourth place. Geberding took fifth with a wind-aided leap of 18-10 1/2 (5.75m).

Morningside had two third-place finishes on the women's side. Emalee Fundermann placed third in the 800 (2:16.43) and the 4x400 relay team also placed third at 4:04.31.

Briar Cliff's Ben Jefferies placed second in the men's 100-meter dash in 10.36 seconds.

