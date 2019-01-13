CRETE, Neb. | The 800 meters might be one of the strong events for collegians around Siouxland.
Northwestern women’s track team featured the top two runners at that distance during Saturday’s Haylett Invitational hosted by Doane College.
Rebekah Muilenberg was clocked in 2:21.90 to lead the Red Raiders while teammate Katrina Engebretson wasn’t far off the pace in a second-place 2:23.97. Morningside’s Emalee Fundermann took third (2:27.98).
Northwestern’s men also dominated the 800, with Peter Hollinger taking first (1:57.95) and Joshua Van Dusseldorp finishing third (2:02.33). The Red Raiders also received seconds from Caleb Benzing in the mile (4:31.02), Dylan Hendricks in the 3,000 (9:04.17) and Hunter Koepke in the women’s 3,000 (11:17.08).
Morningside’s men received a first-place finish from Zac Hazen in the triple jump (45-4.25) while thirds came from Zach Ambrose in the 600 (1:22.37) and Dylan Lindstrom in the 800 (2:40.64).
Rose Pelelo-Ray took part in a pair of third-place finishes for Morningside’s women. Third in the 600 (1:44.51), Pelelo-Ray was also part of the third-place 4x400 relay, combining with Fundermann, Jenna Dirkx and Clare Kortlever for a 4:17.01 clocking.
Wayne State’s Cade Kalkowski won the weight throw (62-3 ¼). Teammate Dylan Kaup was fourth in the weight throw (57-5 ¾) while Ben Allen was fifth in the shot put (50-8).
Wayne State’s men were second in the 4x800 (8:21.70). Brock Hegarty had the squad’s top individual running finish, taking third in the mile (4:33.90).
Wayne State’s women received thirds at the Ward Haylett Invitational from Jadin Wagner in the shot put (45-4 1/2) while Molly Vasa was third in the 600 (1:43.50). Fourths came from Joan Jelimo in the mile (5:44.86) and Nicole Heeren in the weight throw (53-7).
The meet attracted 14 teams after nearly half of the scheduled 26-team field didn’t make the trip to Crete because of a snowstorm in Kansas, Missouri and southern Nebraska.