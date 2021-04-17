'She has no quit in her:' Morningside's Callie Yeakel eager to get back to that championship feeling

SIOUX CITY — Callie Yeakel knows what it takes to win a championship. She has done it before.

Two years ago, as a senior at Central Lyon High School, Yeakel was a part of the Lions’ 4x200 girls relay team that captured a Class 1A state title.

Now, Yeakel is a sophomore at Morningside and she hopes to replicate that feeling at the college level.

On Friday at the Sioux City Relays, Yeakel finished third overall in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.71, and was a part of the Mustangs’ 4x400 relay team that finished fifth overall at 4:05.47.

After the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday was Yeakel’s first time competing as a college athlete at the Sioux City Relays.

She was delighted about the fact that she could compete in her events and walk back home afterward, with the event hosted at Olsen Stadium on Morningside's home campus.

She is still working to get herself into her peak physical condition after suffering a stress fracture in her foot during indoor track season, but she was pleased with how she did on Friday.