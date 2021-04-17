'She has no quit in her:' Morningside's Callie Yeakel eager to get back to that championship feeling

SIOUX CITY — Callie Yeakel knows what it takes to win a championship. She has done it before.
Two years ago, as a senior at Central Lyon High School, Yeakel was a part of the Lions’ 4x200 girls relay team that captured a Class 1A state title.
Now, Yeakel is a sophomore at Morningside and she hopes to replicate that feeling at the college level.
On Friday at the Sioux City Relays, Yeakel finished third overall in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.71, and was a part of the Mustangs’ 4x400 relay team that finished fifth overall at 4:05.47.
After the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday was Yeakel’s first time competing as a college athlete at the Sioux City Relays.
She was delighted about the fact that she could compete in her events and walk back home afterward, with the event hosted at Olsen Stadium on Morningside's home campus.
She is still working to get herself into her peak physical condition after suffering a stress fracture in her foot during indoor track season, but she was pleased with how she did on Friday.
“I definitely missed my outdoor season last year,” Yeakel said. “All of us are still just trying to come back. Running the 400 hurdles, that is not a race you can do indoor. It’s taking me awhile to get back to where I was, and now my times keep dropping.”
One of the biggest challenges this season as a track athlete is making sure that your body is prepared. After a year away from outdoor competition, it takes careful planning and training to make sure that you don’t push yourself too fast, and sustain an injury.
“Coming back to running these races that we haven’t run in so long, and running on an outdoor track competitively, I would say it is really difficult.” Yeakel said. “But working hard every day in practice, and running hard I think makes us better. Even on cold days like this, we can still come out and drop our times. I think it helps a lot.”
Morningside head track coach David Nash raved about Yeakel’s positive presence on his team, with her attitude and willingness to work hard proving valuable for the Mustangs this season.
“Callie is an inspiration for a lot of people,” Nash said. “She is coming back from being banged up toward the end of indoor season, and she has no quit in her. It is inspiring to see her passion, her smile is infectious, and she is a workhorse.”
When she thinks back to that championship moment at Drake Stadium in May of 2019, Yeakel lets out a smile. She’s already felt that joy once, and is working her way toward feeling it again.
“That already felt like the best feeling in the world,” Yeakel said. “That doesn’t happen every day at Central Lyon High School. I just can’t even imagine what it would feel like at the college level. I definitely want to feel that someday. Being able to qualify at nationals, and place at nationals would be amazing. That is what I am looking forward to doing, hopefully in the next two and a half years.”