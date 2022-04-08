SIOUX CITY RELAYS: Morningside junior Kristine Honomichl wins 5,000-meter race

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University junior Kristine Honomichl hasn’t quite found herself, but she feels like she’s picking up where she left off last season.

Honomichl took the first gold medal of the Sioux City Relays on Friday, winning the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 22 seconds at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Honomichl carved five seconds off her time from last week at Dordt, and she’s feeling like she can get down around the 17-minute mark, which she’s done before.

Honomichl started to feel like she was her old self as a runner toward the end of the indoor season.

She didn’t qualify nationally for the 1,500 or the 3,000-meter races during the indoor season, and that didn’t sit well with her.

Honomichl knew she could compete with those other girls, as she’s proven in the fall during the cross country season. She’s been at the national meet, and placed third in the GPAC cross country meet last fall.

Honomichl said not qualifying for indoor nationals taught her something. She knew she had to look within herself.

So, during spring break, Honomichl didn’t travel down to the beaches or tag along with friends somewhere.

“I needed to focus on me and my relationship with God,” Honomichl said. “I took that transition to work on me and I feel strong enough to drop time and pick up that motivation.”

When asked if she had found herself, Honomichl paused.

She wanted to answer the question with a ‘Yes,’ but if she had, she knew it wasn't completely the truth.

She couldn’t say, ‘No,’ either, as Honomichl said she’s starting to turn that corner.

“I feel like the pieces are coming together,” Honomichl said. “I feel like my journey of self-discovery is coming together more than it was last year. I was less certain of what I wanted last year, especially with going through so many injuries. I feel more certain who my friends are, who I want to stay connected, and where I want to go after school. It’s more coming together.”

She also won the race by 65.99 seconds and about 250 meters, as Northwestern’s Katlyn Wiese was second at 19:28.

Honomichl didn’t expect that big of a gap, but at the same time, she knew she was crating distance away from Wiese, who is a good runner in her own respect.

“I’m happy the wind wasn’t 30 miles per hour and that there was sunshine,” Honomichl said. “If I’m happy, I feel like I’m getting started to where I left off. I can only go up from here. We’re all going to go up from here to here.

I feel like my splits were more consistent, and that’s where I feel like I improved,” the mustangs junior added. “The more consistent pace I have, the better chance I have at meeting a national standard. Last week, I went out too fast. I feel like I was more controlled and more consistent. We were mostly by ourselves. I feel like that was different from last week.”

Freiberg emerges as hurdler

Morningside sophomore Austin Freiberg has the fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles, as he won his heat in 15.38 seconds.

He has the No. 1 seed going into the 10:50 a.m. Saturday final at Olsen Stadium.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad will hope to improve from his eighth-place finisher last year.

His 15.38 was a personal best on Friday.

“There’s been a definite barrier that I had to get over,” Freiberg said. “The college hurdles go up three inches. I think I’ve dealt with that pretty well.”

Freiberg said he’s had to break an old habit out of high school, which was about accelerating into the first hurdle. He had to break that habit of being slow to it, and he said it took a year to fix it.

“It’s been pretty smooth,” Freiberg said. “It took a lot of work last year and over the summer, I was constantly at the track trying to fix it. I like to work hard, and that’s about it.”

Mauldin wins 800

Dordt sophomore Payton Mauldin continued his good fortune on Friday with a win in the men’s 800-meter run.

His winning time was 1 minute, 53.67 seconds, just edging Grand View junior Talon Munger (1:54.41).

Mauldin’s time was good enough to stay at the top of the GPAC and remain the third-fastest in the NAIA.

Other early area winners

Wayne State’s Brooklyn Chipps won the women’s hammer throw at 188 feet, 10 1/4 inches. Her Wildcats teammate, McKenzie Scheil, was second in 185-9 ¼.

Buena Vista’s Skylar Cole won the high jump, clearing the bar at five feet, 2 3/4 inches. Jacie Vander Waal of Northwestern was second.

Dordt took two of the three top spots in the women’s 800. Mika Kooistra won in 2:17.90 while Emilee Heynen was second in 2:18.10. Morningside’s Emalee Fundermann was third in 2:19.40.

On the men’s side, Red Raiders triple jumper Lorenzo Jones won the event with a leap of 46 feet, 8 3/4 inches. Morningside’s Tyson Spaulding was second at 42 feet, 2 3/4 inches. Briar Cliff’s Damond Anderson was third (40-1 1/2).

