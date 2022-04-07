SIOUX CITY RELAYS PREVIEW: Relays return earlier than expected but hope for the best

SIOUX CITY — If it feels like the Sioux City Relays are happening earlier than usual, that’s because it is.

The Relays are back for its 57th edition and its traditional two-day format, and it starts noon Friday at Elwood Olsen Stadium with the women’s hammer throw and the Cornie Wassink men’s shot put throw.

Running events will begin at 3 p.m. with the women’s 5,000-meter run.

One of the reasons why the Relays had to be pushed ahead was where Easter weekend fell.

Easter Sunday is April 17, and the Relays committee didn’t want to hold the event on the holiday weekend.

So, the committee had a choice, either compete this weekend or wait until April 22-23.

If the Relays were going to be held the latter weekend, that would have been the weekend before the Drake Relays, which starts April 27.

The cutoff to qualify for Drake falls before April 22, not giving Iowa student-athletes the chance to make a Blue Standard and qualify for the state’s elite track and field event.

“We always try to schedule (the Relays) one to two weeks before Drake,” said Bob Prince, one of the co-directors of the Sioux City Relays. “We’re earlier than what we would like to be. It’s become more difficult for the teams, and it’s affected our numbers. It is what it is. We’ll do our best.”

One of the more noticeable changes fans will see on Friday is that the Division I teams like South Dakota and South Dakota State won’t be competing in the Relays.

Most Division I teams like to travel further south, and for example, the Coyotes are competing in Wichita, Kansas, this weekend.

Even though the Division I runners won’t be here this weekend, there will still be good competition at Olsen this weekend.

“Ultimately, it’ll lead to a more balanced Relays,” said Jason Cowley, the Relays’ running events coordinator. “We’re hoping for a great weekend. Given the field that we have, we’re expecting some solid races.”

Here’s a few highlights to watch for on Friday:

Dordt sophomore Alexandra Beckmann is the No. 2 seed in the 100-meter dash, as her seed time is 12.50 seconds. That time is good for fourth-best in the GPAC.

In the women’s 400, Emma Bakker of Dordt has the No. 1 seed, and she’s the only runner in that field with a sub 60-second time at 56.30.

Morningside junior Kristine Honomichl has the No. 1 seed in the women’s 5,000, and her seed time is 18:15.

The Defenders’ 4x400 team has the No. 1 seed, and has ran the fastest time in the GPAC outdoor season so far (3:49.49).

West High School grad and current Briar Cliff sophomore Hope Wagner hopes to build off her momentum from Saturday at the Dordt meet, as she threw the shot 44 feet even. She’s in the third flight and will throw fifth.

Morningside’s Rylee Olson met the national meet ‘A’ standard last weekend in her first collegiate javelin attempt. She’s throwing second-to-last in the second flight.

Briar Cliff’s Ben Jefferies is running in two events this weekend. He’s running in the open 400, and he’s got the No. 1 seed with a seed time of 46.37. Then, the Chargers sophomore will be a part of the 4x100 meter relay team.

Dordt’s men’s team has three runners in the 1,500 meter race who have seed times sub-four minutes. Those three are Joe Anderson (3:53.48), Trey Engen (3:55.78) and Jebadiah Merkle (3:57.65). Morningside’s Ro Paschal has a seed time at 3:58.

Hall of Famers and in memorium

The Relays will be inducting two Morningside standouts at 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

Those two individuals are Neeia Cooperwood and Monte Larsen.

Cooperwood collected 13 NAIA All-American honors while with the Mustangs. She was a five-time All-American as an indoor runner, and was the national runner-up in the 400 as a senior.

During the outdoor season, Cooperwood earned eight All-American honors. As a senior, she was third in the 200 and fifth in the 400.

She was an 18-time GPAC champion. She also holds the GPAC record in the indoor and outdoor 200s.

Cooperwood holds eight Morningside records, four indoor and four outdoor.

Cooperwood currently works for MVB Bank, working remotely in the Kansas City area.

Even though Larsen graduated from Morningside in 2012, the current Sergeant Bluff-Luton track and field coach holds ten total school records.

He has four school records during the outdoor season (800, 4x800, distance medley and sprint medley).

Larsen was a two-time Relays MVP in 2011 and 2013. He won 11 events in his Relays career.

The Warriors coach is a three-time champion in the 800 and 400 hurdles, and he also won twice in the sprint medley.

Both the Warriors girls and boys track teams will be competing in Class A on Saturday at the Relays.

Dan Schmitt will also be honored as the honorary referee this weekend. He's a 1983 North grad who is now the Homer High School football coach, trak coach and the athletic director.

The Relays are also honoring those who have passed away recently, including former Journal sports writer Steve Allspach and sports editor Terry Hersom.

The Relays will also remember late South Sioux track coach Terry Koebernick, who died in November, and long-time photographer Dr. Bob Rasmus.

